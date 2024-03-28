In today's fast-paced business environment, effective collaboration is the cornerstone of success. With remote work becoming the new norm, teams need robust tools that not only facilitate communication but also drive innovation and streamline workflows.

Bitrix24, a leading provider of collaboration platforms, has revolutionised business technology with its free AI-powered collaboration platform.

Achieve more with CoPilot

CoPilot is an AI-powered personal assistant available within Bitrix24's Feed feature, designed to streamline communication by helping users create posts and comments effortlessly. Without CoPilot, you may be spending significant time writing posts and meticulously checking for typos.

However, with CoPilot's assistance, these tasks become significantly easier and more efficient.

CoPilot offers three convenient methods to activate its functionalities: users can simply press the space bar in the text input window, click the CoPilot button within a message, or select text and click the pop-up CoPilot button.

Within the Feed, CoPilot provides several pre-defined prompts to save users’ time, categorised into different groups:

Analyse Text: CoPilot assists in summarising posts, extracting essential points, adding titles, and conclusions, and identifying pros and cons.

Modify Text: Users can further edit generated text, adjusting its length, and detail, checking spelling and punctuation, suggesting ideas, or translating it.

Change Tone of Text: CoPilot can refine the tone of the text, making it more polite or formal.

Create Text: Users can input basic information, and CoPilot will generate a text, such as news or greeting messages, press releases, or job descriptions.

Similarly, when adding comments to Feed posts, CoPilot offers prompts to quickly improve comments, including complimenting or criticising the author, agreeing or disagreeing with opinions, expressing gratitude, or confirming work on provided data.

How can you empower teams to thrive in the digital age with Bitrix24’s innovative features?

Drive innovation

Bitrix24's AI-powered CoPilot is a game-changer for idea generation and brainstorming sessions. Whether you need to validate an existing idea, receive constructive criticism, or find logical fallacies, CoPilot is there to assist you every step of the way. By leveraging CoPilot's capabilities, teams can unleash their creativity and drive innovation like never before.

Simplify content creation

Gone are the days of spending valuable time crafting content from scratch. With Bitrix24's CoPilot integrated into the collaboration suite, teams can instantly create compelling copy, and summaries, and even generate images with just a prompt. Whether you're writing an announcement, replying to a comment, or drafting a post, CoPilot's built-in menu makes content creation effortless.

Save time for strategic thinking

By automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows, Bitrix24 frees up valuable time for strategic thinking and other high-level tasks. With CoPilot handling content creation and idea generation, teams can focus on driving business growth and innovation. Analyse market trends, devise marketing strategies or refine product offerings, without wasting time.

Enhance team collaboration

At the heart of Bitrix24 is a commitment to enhancing team collaboration and fostering stronger relationships among team members. With features like group and private chats, shared calendars, and voice/video calls, Bitrix24 ensures seamless communication and collaboration, regardless of physical location. Moreover, CoPilot's ability to provide constructive criticism and offer suggestions further strengthens team dynamics and promotes a culture of continuous improvement.

Take your business to new heights

In today's hyper-competitive landscape, leveraging cutting-edge technologies is key to staying ahead of the curve. Bitrix24's free AI-powered collaboration platform empowers teams to unlock their full potential and achieve unparalleled success. By saving time for strategic thinking, Bitrix24 equips teams with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Ready to empower your team?

Don't let outdated collaboration tools hold your team back. Experience the power of AI-driven collaboration today.

Sign up for free and discover how Bitrix24 can transform the way you work. Empower your team, drive innovation, and unlock new possibilities.

The future of collaboration starts here!