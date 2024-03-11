Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

BlackSoil NBFC bags Rs 100 Cr equity infusion from existing investors

The alternative credit platform plans to use the capital to improve its credit profile and borrowing capacity.

Pooja Malik645 Stories
BlackSoil NBFC bags Rs 100 Cr equity infusion from existing investors

Monday March 11, 2024,

2 min Read

BlackSoil NBFC, the flagship company of the ﻿BlackSoil﻿ Group, has raised equity of Rs 100 crore, through a rights issue, from existing Indian investors and family offices.

The company plans to use the capital to improve its credit profile and boost its borrowing capabilities.

This funding is BlackSoil NBFC's fourth capital infusion in eight years and brings its total equity raised to over Rs 250 crore. It has also secured debt financing of over ₹1,700 crore from HNIs, banks and other NBFCs.

"This funding will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further solidify our position as a leading player in the alternative credit space. While supporting the growth aspirations of our clients, we are committed to delivering value to our stakeholders," said Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil.

Established in 2016, BlackSoil is an alternative credit platform comprising an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a SEBI-registered alternative investment fund. It is backed by investors and family offices of Allcargo Logistics, Navneet Education, Mahavir Agency, and Mathew Cyriac-led Florintree Advisors.

Also Read
Wellness startup Habuild aims to promote healthy living and habit building through yoga

The Mumbai-based platform offers credit to growth companies, financial institutions, and NBFCs. It has built a quality loan book of Rs 5,000 crore, deployed across 214 deals, as of December 2023. Its portfolio includes investments in growth companies such as Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.

BlackSoil's portfolio companies collectively raised equity of $800 million in CY23. Three of these companies—Yatra, ideaForge and Cellecor—were listed on the exchanges. In CY2023, BlackSoil deployed Rs 1,650 crore across 63 deals and exited from more than 20 deals, and its AUM grew 30% year on year.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

AI Gen

Business Model of Zudio: How did it crack the code of fast fashion in India?

4

AI Gen

Motovolt Launches MUSe: India's First Multi-Utility e-Scooter With German Technology

5

Investment

Forget about loans against assets. Consider LAMF - Loans against mutual funds