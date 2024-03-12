Bollywood Supermoms: Balancing stardom & motherhood

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fame and stardom often overshadow personal life, there exists a league of extraordinary women who effortlessly juggle their careers on the silver screen with the demands of motherhood. As we celebrate National Working Moms Day, it's time to shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals who exemplify grace, resilience, and some tips for working moms.

Bollywood divas who are working moms

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Foundly known as the "Begum of Bollywood," Kareena Kapoor Khan is a powerhouse performer who has graced the silver screen with her charm and talent for decades. Despite her illustrious career, Kareena prioritises her role as a mother to her adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan. From dazzling red carpet-appearances to candid moments captured with her son, Kareena effortlessly balances her stardom with the joys of motherhood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A former Miss World and one of the most iconic faces in Indian cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has seamlessly transitioned from reigning as a beauty queen to ruling the hearts of millions with her acting prowess. Alongside her illustrious career, Aishwarya is a devoted mother to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Despite her hectic schedule, Aishwarya always ensures to spend quality time with her daughter, striking a perfect balance between her professional commitments and maternal duties.

Madhuri Dixit

The epitome of grace and elegance, Madhuri Dixit has captivated audiences with her mesmerising performances and enchanting smile. Despite achieving legendary status in Bollywood, Madhuri remains grounded and devoted to her family. As a mother to her two sons, Arin and Ryan, Madhuri effortlessly manages her professional commitments while cherishing every moment with her children.

Kajol

With her infectious energy and charismatic presence, Kajol has carved a niche for herself in the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. Beyond her stellar performances on screen, Kajol finds fulfilment in her role as a mother to her daughter, Nysa, and son, Yug. Despite the demands of stardom, Kajol prioritises her family, showcasing a fine balance between her illustrious career and motherhood.

Shilpa Shetty

Known for her impeccable style and fitness regime, Shilpa Shetty is a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. Despite her busy schedule, Shilpa is a doting mother to her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. Balancing her career as an actor, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast, Shilpa exudes positivity and inspires countless mothers to prioritise self-care while excelling in their professional endeavours.

Tip for the working moms

While these leading ladies have personal nannies in supporting cast to help share the burden of parenthood, there are still many takeaways that working moms can take from their juggling act.

Stay present in the moment

Amidst the whirlwind of schedules and commitments, make a conscious effort to stay present and fully engaged during your time with your children. Whether it's a bedtime story or a playdate at the park, cherish these moments and immerse yourself in the joy of parenthood.

Prioritise family time

No matter how busy life gets, carve out dedicated time for your family. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a cozy movie night at home, prioritise these moments of togetherness and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Maintain open communication

Cultivate a culture of open communication with your children, where they feel comfortable sharing their thoughts, feelings, and experiences with you. Listen attentively, offer guidance when needed, and foster a supportive environment where they feel valued and understood.

Find joy in simplicity

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, find joy in life's simple pleasures. Whether it's baking cookies together or enjoying a family picnic in the park, embrace these moments of simplicity and revel in the joy of being together as a family.

Practice self-care

Remember to prioritise self-care amidst work and family life demands. Whether it's practising yoga, indulging in a hobby, or simply taking a moment to unwind, prioritise your well-being to recharge and rejuvenate, ensuring you have the energy and positivity to be the best version of yourself for your family.

Here's a cheers to all working moms, doing their best at parenting!