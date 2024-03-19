Cillian Murphy's picks: Must-read books from the Oscar winner

Cillian Murphy is an esteemed actor who recently accepted the Best Actor award at 2024's Oscar ceremony for his titular role in Oppenheimer. The actor renowned for his compelling performances on stage and screen is not only a master of his craft but also a connoisseur of literature. Beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Murphy's love for the written word shines through his thoughtful book recommendations. From classics to contemporary gems, his curated list offers readers a glimpse into his diverse literary tastes and intellectual curiosity.

Here are five books endorsed by Murphy that offer an intriguing journey into the world of storytelling.

1. The Ginger Man by J.P. Donleavy

Cillian Murphy's admiration for The Ginger Man stems from its blend of dark humour and intricate character development. Set against the backdrop of post-World War II Dublin, the novel introduces readers to Sebastian Dangerfield, a charismatic yet morally ambiguous protagonist whose antics and escapades shape the narrative. Donleavy's sharp wit and vivid portrayal of bohemian society provide a captivating lens through which to explore themes of identity, morality, and the human condition.

2. The Sportswriter by Richard Ford

In The Sportswriter, Richard Ford delves into the depths of human emotion and resilience through the eyes of Frank Bascombe, a man grappling with personal tragedy and seeking redemption. Murphy is drawn to Ford's introspective prose, which skillfully navigates the complexities of relationships, loss, and the search for meaning in everyday life. As Bascombe traverses the landscape of his inner turmoil, readers are invited to reflect on their own experiences of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

3. Grief Is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter

Max Porter's Grief Is the Thing with Feathers offers a poignant exploration of grief and healing in the aftermath of loss. Murphy is captivated by Porter's unconventional narrative style, which combines elements of fable, poetry, and raw emotion to create a truly unique reading experience. As the widower and his two young sons navigate the turbulent waters of mourning, readers are invited to confront their own emotions and find solace in the power of storytelling.

4. Appointment in Samarra by John O'Hara

John O'Hara's Appointment in Samarra is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with readers for its searing portrayal of human nature and fate. Set in 1930s small-town Pennsylvania, the novel follows the tragic downfall of Julian English, a man whose self-destructive behaviour ultimately leads to his demise. Murphy admires O'Hara's ability to dissect the intricacies of society and human behaviour with razor-sharp precision, making this a compelling and thought-provoking read.

5. Cillian Murphy: A Legacy in Film and Television by Wayne G. Hammond

Wayne G. Hammond's exploration of Cillian Murphy's career is a testament to the actor's talent, versatility, and impact on the entertainment industry. From his breakout role in 28 Days Later to his acclaimed performances in Peaky Blinders and beyond, Murphy's body of work has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Hammond's comprehensive analysis offers fans a deeper understanding of Murphy's craft and contributions, making this book essential reading for cinephiles and admirers of Murphy's work alike.

In conclusion, these five books recommended by Cillian Murphy offer a diverse range of literary experiences, from darkly comedic tales to profound explorations of grief and existentialism. Whether you're drawn to complex characters, poetic prose, or insightful social commentary, Murphy's book recommendations are sure to captivate and inspire.