Come join the biggest gathering of developers at DevSparks 2024 in Bengaluru on May 4

Why DevSparks?

The nation’s brightest, young minds in engineering, software and technology are becoming adept at applying their knowledge to real-world scenarios, thereby creating meaningful tech solutions to accelerate the growth of India’s economy.

Powering this revolution are startups, enterprises, regulators, academic institutes, investors, and more.

These entities, both international and domestic, are converging to build a technology-first nation through the development of cutting-edge apps, software technologies, products, and services in India.

YourStory’s DevSparks 2024 aims to be the epicentre of this convergence.

"I am very proud of India's developer ecosystem, which is already building world-class products and getting noticed by global players. Many are becoming viable businesses creating jobs for India's youth. At YourStory, we are very excited to bring together this ecosystem under one roof to collaborate and evolve together to further build India's tech prowess and become a product powerhouse for the world,” said Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory Media.

The conference is bringing together India’s top app and software developers, technologists, enterprise leaders and industry experts.

The one-day summit will serve as the platform to showcase the latest and most relevant developer innovations in the global emerging tech ecosystem.

What to expect at DevSparks 2024

Key areas of discussion and knowledge-sharing at the summit include:

Accelerating India app ecosystem

Advanced AI use cases

India Stack and digital public infrastructure

Levelling up game development

Impact of cloud computing

Blockchain and Web3 use cases

Business data analytics, ops and security

The event will be attended by 1,000+ software and app developers, tech enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts and engineers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, product managers, IT professionals, industry leaders, and policy decision-makers, and more.

DevSparks 2024 will feature developers building in AI, cloud, gaming, web, mobile, digital public infrastructure, AR/VR, blockchain, security, SaaS, no code/low code, native and progressive app development, IT systems, deep tech (robotics, IoT, quantum, drone tech, spacetech, etc), and more.

Don’t miss out on new ways to:

Foster app innovation: Encourage specific collaboration and organised knowledge exchange to accelerate app innovation. Solve real-world problems: Decode how to apply emerging technologies to real-world scenarios and problem statements. Explore the future: Showcase and highlight the latest advancements across the emerging tech spectrum. Build connections: Facilitate meaningful interactions between developers, startups, enterprises, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts. Upskill, hire and create jobs: Build specific knowledge through workshops and masterclasses in tech, and connect with developers with similar areas of expertise.

