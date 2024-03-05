Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Extend Group, Rassanah Financial partner to launch $26.6M fund for Saudi SMEs

The focus of the extended fund will be to support sectors such as digital media, arts, Arab culture, and media production.

Gulf YourStory78 Stories
Extend Group, Rassanah Financial partner to launch $26.6M fund for Saudi SMEs

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

1 min Read

Saudi Arabia-based Extend Group has launched a $26.6-million Extend Fund in partnership with Rassanah Financial, an asset management and investment solutions firm, to support small- and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

The focus of the extended fund will be to support sectors such as digital media, arts, Arab culture, and media production, according to Wamda.

The fund, which is managed by a specialised team from Rassanah Financial, aims to create job opportunities and empower national talent to showcase Saudi culture globally.

Extend Group announced the fund during its 13th-anniversary celebration in Diriyah. Cooperation agreements were also signed with Intuit.lap Academy for Design and Strategic Creativity and Peaksource Group for the launch of the Extend Academy.

Also Read
Saudi startup Salla secures $130M pre-IPO investment led by Investcorp

With an average of 40 graduates per specialisation, the academy aims to offer programmes in creative design, strategic planning, communication consultancy, digital innovation and branding under the supervision of international experts.

Meanwhile, Extend, in collaboration with strategic partners such as Crowd Analyzer, Tailwind and Emplifi, has released the third edition of the Digital Performance Report for ministries in Saudi Arabia, analysing government entities' digital media discourse to facilitate digital transformation and development.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

Funding

AI startup Ema secures $25M funding from Accel, others

4

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

5

Funding

Lending platform mPokket secures Rs 500 Cr debt funding from BPEA Credit

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter