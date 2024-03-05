Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Saudi startup Salla secures $130M pre-IPO investment led by Investcorp

Salla offers merchants a fully-digitalised solution for ecommerce, allowing them to build websites, sell products, accept payments, and ship products.

Gulf YourStory83 Stories
Saudi startup Salla secures $130M pre-IPO investment led by Investcorp

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Saudi Arabia-based SaaS provider ﻿Salla﻿ has secured a $130 million pre-IPO investment led by Investcorp, with participation from Sanabil Investment, a wholly-owned company by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund; and STV, a regional venture capital investor and existing shareholder of Salla.

The investment was made through Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP, a platform targeting equity growth capital investments in companies with potential to access capital markets, according to a statement shared on Wamda.

Additionally, Robin Mansour, Principal at Investcorp, will be joining Salla's Board of Directors.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and investment from Investcorp and Sanabil in Salla, which reflects their confidence in our vision and our platform’s potential. This investment propels us forward in our ongoing mission to open opportunities and empower individuals, SMEs, and enterprises to start and expand their businesses both within and beyond Saudi Arabia," said, Nawaf Hariri, CEO and Co-founder of Salla.

"We are committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify and enhance the ecommerce experience for our merchants,” he added.

Founded by Nawaf Hariri and Salman Butt in 2016, Salla is a technology and product development company with over 160 developers. It offers merchants a fully-digitalised solution for ecommerce, allowing them to build websites, sell products, accept payments, and ship products.

The platform integrates with online payment solutions and logistics companies and has over 400 applications on its platform, supporting merchants throughout their online business lifecycle.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia's CoreVision acquires VeFund to strengthen startup ecosystem

It serves more than 80,000 active merchants in a $20 billion market with a 25% growth rate, enabling $7 billion in ecommerce sales by 2020.

Investcorp, through its Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP, has invested in TruKKer, a MENA digital freight network, and NourNet, a ICT company in Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia today has over a million SMEs, having grown three times over the past five years. We believe that the Kingdom’s transformation agenda will continue to drive innovation and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, with Salla acting as a key enabler to support the development of new companies in the e-commerce ecosystem," said Walid Majdalani, Head of Emerging Markets Private Equity, Investcorp.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Toyota's 1:6:90 Rule: Why It’s Not Wasting Lithium on EVs

3

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

4

Funding

Bertelsmann leads $22.5M funding in Rozana

5

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter