Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

HiLabs raises $39M in Series B round

US-headquartered data management platform for healthcare ecosystem, HiLabs, will utilise the capital for technology enhancement, hiring talent, and for expanding its product teams.

Payal Ganguly443 Stories
HiLabs raises $39M in Series B round

Thursday March 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Washington, US-headquartered healthcare data management company HiLabs has raised $39 million in a Series B round of funding co-led by ﻿Eight Roads Ventures﻿ and Denali Growth Partners. Other investors including F-Prime Capital also participated in the round, according to a statement issued by the company.

This brings the total equity funding raised by the company to $41 million to date. The company had also raised a seed round of funding from Season Two Ventures in 2017. HiLabs will utilise the capital for technology enhancement, hiring talent, and for expanding its product teams. 

Founded in 2014 by Amit Garg and Dr Neel Butala, HiLabs offers data management services for healthcare payers, providers, and patients. The MCheck platform of HiLabs uses AI and ML to clean and enrich critical healthcare information, leading to reducing operational costs for healthcare organisations and improved patient outcomes. 

“As we embrace this next phase of growth, we're thankful for the backing of healthcare-focused investors. We stand poised to propel our AI-technology forward, empowering healthcare organisations to make swift, informed decisions based on data that's not just clean, but readily available when it matters most,” said Amit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of HiLabs in the statement. 

HiLabs also has AI/ML R&D hubs in Pune and Bengaluru in India and employs close to 150 people in the country. 

“Payers are increasingly looking for innovative technology solutions to make complex and disparate healthcare data actionable. The HiLabs team really impressed us with their vision, best in-class product suite and strong customer traction, which is testament to their product-market fit,” said Dr Prem Pavoor, Senior Partner, Head of India and Healthcare Investments at Eight  Roads Ventures in the statement. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Harvard University's 7 Premier Free Courses: Education, Innovation, Empowerment

3

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

4

News

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover receives IT notice, alleges vendetta

5

Funding

No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel