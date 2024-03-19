Game Theory partners with Credence Family Office to open sports centres in Bengaluru

Sportstech startup ﻿Game Theory﻿ has partnered with Credence Family Office to open as many as 20 new sports centres in Bengaluru by next year.

Currently, the company operates on a franchise model which it began last year, Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder of Game Theory, told YourStory.

"We are largely an asset-light company so we don't invest in these venues ourselves," Kulkarni said. "This is where Credence Family Office comes in...now we have signed an LOI (letter of intent) where they will be essentially our franchisee-owned, company-operated partners," he said.

Backed by Nithin Kamath's Rainmatter, the startup matches users with opponents that are of equal measure in various types of sports, including swimming, badminton, squash, football, and paddle tennis. It currently has 11 centres.

Game Theory uses computer vision technology to determine a score or rank which gives each user a unique competitive ranking. It assesses their skills as players compete against each other in one of the startup's smart courts.

Kulkarni says the traction has been largely positive so far, with some of their courts being completely booked out in certain locations. "In a month and a half, we will be 2X the amount of users we had nearly 3-4 months back," he says.

Game Theory raised $2 million in seed funding last year.

While nascent, the sportstech sector is large and diverse with the global sports technology market expected to hit $40.6 billion in 2026, as per a report by MarketsandMarkets.