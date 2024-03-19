Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Sports

Game Theory partners with Credence Family Office to open sports centres in Bengaluru

Rainmatter-backed sportstech startup Game Theory will look to open up more locations in the city through its partnership with Credence Family Office.

Akanksha Sarma167 Stories
Game Theory partners with Credence Family Office to open sports centres in Bengaluru

Tuesday March 19, 2024,

2 min Read

Sportstech startup ﻿Game Theory﻿ has partnered with Credence Family Office to open as many as 20 new sports centres in Bengaluru by next year.

Currently, the company operates on a franchise model which it began last year, Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder of Game Theory, told YourStory.

"We are largely an asset-light company so we don't invest in these venues ourselves," Kulkarni said. "This is where Credence Family Office comes in...now we have signed an LOI (letter of intent) where they will be essentially our franchisee-owned, company-operated partners," he said.

Backed by Nithin Kamath's Rainmatter, the startup matches users with opponents that are of equal measure in various types of sports, including swimming, badminton, squash, football, and paddle tennis. It currently has 11 centres.

Also Read
Using computer vision, Game Theory helps sports players find worthy opponents

Game Theory uses computer vision technology to determine a score or rank which gives each user a unique competitive ranking. It assesses their skills as players compete against each other in one of the startup's smart courts.

Kulkarni says the traction has been largely positive so far, with some of their courts being completely booked out in certain locations. "In a month and a half, we will be 2X the amount of users we had nearly 3-4 months back," he says.

Game Theory raised $2 million in seed funding last year.

While nascent, the sportstech sector is large and diverse with the global sports technology market expected to hit $40.6 billion in 2026, as per a report by MarketsandMarkets. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

News

Urban Company partners with Blinkit to deliver Native M1, M2 water purifiers

4

AI Gen

Business Model of Zudio: How did it crack the code of fast fashion in India?

5

Edtech

With schools, PhysicsWallah wants to “catch ’em young”