Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Electric Vehicle

Govt approves EV policy; minimum investment fixed at $500M

The e-vehicle policy seeks to promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs and attract investment from reputed global EV manufacturers, it added.

Press Trust of India8659 Stories
Govt approves EV policy; minimum investment fixed at $500M

Friday March 15, 2024,

1 min Read

The government on Friday approved the electric vehicle (EV) policy to promote India as a manufacturing destination, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The policy seeks to promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs and attract investment from reputed global EV manufacturers, it added.

Under the policy, a company will be required to make a minimum investment of $500 million or Rs 4,150 crore. It will also be entitled to various duty concessions.

"This will provide Indian consumers with access to the latest technology, boost the Make in India initiative, strengthen the EV ecosystem by promoting healthy competition among EV players, leading to high volume of production, economies of scale, lower cost of production, reduce imports of crude oil, lower trade deficit, reduce air pollution, particularly in cities, and will have a positive impact on health and environment," the ministry said.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

Funding

No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel

4

Ecommerce

Zepto appoints Nikhil Mittal as Chief Technology Officer

5

AI Gen

Business Model of Sula: The company ruling the wine industry in India!