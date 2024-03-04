Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Lighthouse invests Rs 229 Cr in luggage maker Safari Industries via new fund

This marks the second investment from Lighthouse Funds' fourth alternative investment fund (AIF).

Sayan Sen340 Stories
Lighthouse invests Rs 229 Cr in luggage maker Safari Industries via new fund

Monday March 04, 2024,

2 min Read

Mid-market consumer-focused fund Lighthouse Funds has invested Rs 229 crore in luggage maker Safari Industries (India) Limited via its fourth alternative investment fund (AIF).

This marks the second investment from the new fund, which got a backing of Rs 400 crore from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd’s Fund of Funds in January 2023. It recently infused Rs 284 crore into fashion jewellery brand Kushal's.

Lighthouse Fund IV AIF has a target size of Rs 3,500 crore.

"India’s tourism potential is huge, and we see structural tailwinds for the sector. Safari is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity with the confluence of expanding discretionary spends and changing consumer behaviour in favour of branded luggage with aspirational appeal," said Sachin Bhartiya, Co-founder and Partner at Lighthouse Funds.

In September last year, Bahrain-based Investcorp made the final exit from Safari Industries, securing a total 3.8X return of Rs 285 crore. Investcorp had invested Rs 75 crore in Safari Industries in February 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Lighthouse Funds into Safari. Indian luggage market still remains highly unorganised, and we intend to leverage Lighthouse’s experience in building high-quality brands as we penetrate deeper into the Indian market," said Sudhir Jatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Safari Industries.

Lighthouse is a mid-market private equity firm focused on growth investments in the consumer and

healthcare space. The firm has been investing in India since 2007 and has invested in over 30 companies

across consumer and healthcare brands such as Nykaa, Fabindia, Ferns N Petals, and Unibic Foods.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

3

Funding

D2C startup Mokobara raises Rs 100 Cr in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners

4

Startup

Chennai startup Platos is improving cafeteria management for companies

5

AI Gen

Tiny Erodium Copy Robot: Future of Eco-Friendly Reforestation!

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter