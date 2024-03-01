Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Need for innovation to deal with challenges greater than ever: Bill Gates

Bill Gates encouraged them to not only consider their careers in terms of financial impact but also how it relates to achieving social equality.

Press Trust of India8625 Stories
Need for innovation to deal with challenges greater than ever: Bill Gates

Friday March 01, 2024,

3 min Read

The need for innovation to deal with different challenges is greater than ever, ﻿Microsoft﻿ Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said, asserting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the most transformative technology he has seen in his lifetime.

Addressing students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, he encouraged them to leverage the technology for social good and asserted that the AI advances will give them opportunities as well as force them to think through the new systems.

"I am looking at India in a far broader way. I am lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems—starting with health, but also agriculture, gender, and climate. We need fantastic Indian innovation," Gates said during his keynote address on "Innovation for Public Good".

"The need for innovation to deal with many different challenges is greater than ever. You are all lucky to be here and have gotten an incredible education. The complexity of how we take technology and shape it, you will get an opportunity to play a big role there," he said.

Gates encouraged them to not only consider their careers in terms of financial impact but also how it relate to achieving social equality.

"Not only should you consider your career in terms of the financial impact—although that is important - but also whatever role you take on, do consider how that relates to achieving social equality. Technology should be leveraged for social good," he said.

Noting that artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology he has seen in his lifetime, Gates said, "If I was a student today, the mysteries of AI would draw me in. It is kind of weird that even the systems that are working so well, we don't really understand them. I would definitely be drawn to that".

"I think you have a very bright future. No matter what your speciality is—whether it is engineering, discovering new drugs, or policy work. The AI advances will give you opportunities and force you to think through these new systems in very deep ways," he said.

Stressing the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in bringing inclusive opportunities, Gates said, "Another place that India leads, but there's a lot more that all of you can be involved in driving forward, is this Digital Public Infrastructure."

"No country is more able to take government benefits and get them out efficiently and effectively to their citizens than India," he added.

Also Read
CloudSEK alerts CERT-In, RBI, agencies about app handling financial fraud operations

Gates highlighted the critical role of emerging technologies in addressing persistent health and development challenges and the need for scalable and cost-effective solutions to ensure they can be equitably delivered.

"I bet when I come back here, say in five years from now, some of you will be able to tell me about new technologies you have created—to inspire students, to help farmers, to solve healthcare problems, and to help us with climate," he said.

He emphasised India's work in vaccine manufacturing, AI for education, and digital public infrastructure and their contributions to driving global public good.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between educational institutions, government, and the private sector in promoting innovations that can lead to widespread public impact.

"I hope that as you plot out your future after IIT, you use the skills you sharpened here to improve lives in India and around the world. There is a mind-boggling number of ways you can make a difference. I'm excited to see the great things you do for India and the world," he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO