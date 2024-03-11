Menu
News

PM Modi congratulates DRDO on successful Agni-5 missile test flight

The Agni-5, with a range of 5000 km, can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

Press Trust of India8652 Stories
PM Modi congratulates DRDO on successful Agni-5 missile test flight

Monday March 11, 2024,

2 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated DRDO scientists over the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, capable of deploying multiple warheads.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi said on 'X'.

Sources said that with the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability.

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations, they said.

The project director is a woman and it has a significant contribution from women, the sources said.

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy.

The capability is an enunciator of India's growing technological prowess.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

