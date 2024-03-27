Six years ago, the entrepreneurial duo of Alok Paul and Anusha Chandrashekar set forth on a journey ignited by a shared vision and unwavering passion. Little did they anticipate that their brainchild, Berrylush, would burgeon into a beloved brand, gracing the wardrobes of shoppers nationwide. Specialising in direct-to-consumer, digital-first manufacturing, and sales, Berrylush offers a stunning array of party and vacation wear, including dresses, tops, and more. Catering to women seeking affordable, high-quality, and boldly stylish western wear for both work and social events, Berrylush has carved a niche in the fashion industry. Today, Berrylush boasts a thriving team of over 200 professionals and an extensive collection of more than 1500 styles.

But let's rewind to the beginning - a time when challenges loomed large, and the road ahead seemed fraught with obstacles. Paul reflects on those early days, "When we started our own business, things were really hard. But we didn’t give up, and now we have more than 200 people working with us."

Tackling the COD conundrum: Berrylush's dilemma

From navigating the intricacies of the fashion industry to grappling with the nuances of e-commerce, Alok and Anusha encountered it all. Yet with these trials and tribulations, one challenge consistently stood out - the dilemma of cash-on-delivery (COD) orders. As customers sought reassurance in the reliability of the brand, fraudulent transactions threatened to derail Berrylush's growth trajectory.

Recognising the pressing need for a solution, Berrylush partnered with Razorpay Magic Checkout, a comprehensive full-stack solution built for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses. Through the integration of Razorpay Magic Checkout, Berrylush found a dependable answer to its COD challenges.

Magic Checkout efficiently identified potentially fraudulent orders by conducting thorough transaction analyses, utilising historical Return-to-Origin patterns. It excelled in address validation, identifying inaccuracies and gibberish, and ensuring completeness, consequently flagging high-risk orders and disabling COD where necessary.

Razorpay’s solution not only mitigated risks but also accelerated the checkout process five-fold, liberating customers from cumbersome forms. This streamlined and efficient checkout experience significantly enriched the overall shopping journey for the brand's clientele.

"We appreciate the support provided by the Magic Checkout team," said Paul. "Their solution perfectly meets our needs, significantly enhancing the overall user experience. Magic Checkout streamlined the checkout process and seamlessly integrated with the website’s user interface. The presentation of multiple payment methods on a single screen is a definite plus. Importantly, it has empowered us to manage fraudulent orders efficiently."

A transformative collaboration

Together, Berrylush and Razorpay have demonstrated the transformative impact of collaboration, showing that by pooling resources, expertise, and vision, businesses can achieve far more than they ever could alone. As Berrylush continues to thrive and evolve, its partnership with Razorpay serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when like-minded entities come together in pursuit of a shared goal.

Maximising Ecommerce potential with Razorpay Magic Checkout

More than 2,000 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses are leveraging Razorpay Magic Checkout to enhance their operations, resulting in notable benefits. These businesses have witnessed up to a 40% increase in conversion rates and revenue.

Magic Checkout is equipped with an RTO Reduction and RTO Protection Suite, enabling businesses to slash Return-to-Origin (RTO) instances by as much as 50%. Moreover, the solution provides flexible features for ecommerce players, allowing them to personalise the checkout experience by making the email field optional, simplifying coupon discovery, and effortlessly tailor COD availability.