Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

RBI asks banks to allow customers to choose cards from multiple networks

The central bank also asked issuers of credit cards not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain customers from availing the services of other networks.

Press Trust of India8650 Stories
RBI asks banks to allow customers to choose cards from multiple networks

Wednesday March 06, 2024,

2 min Read

The ﻿Reserve Bank of India﻿ has directed banks to provide their eligible customers with an option to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issuing credit or debit cards, a move which will benefit card users.

The central bank also asked issuers of credit cards not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain customers from availing the services of other networks.

"On a review, it is observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers," the Reserve Bank said in a circular.

For the existing cardholders, this option may be provided at the time of the next renewal, it said.

"The RBI being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient, in the interest of payment system and public interest, to do so, hereby, directs... Card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks," it said.

The circular listed authorised card networks—American Express Banking Corp, Diners Club International Ltd, MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd, and National Payments Corporation of India—Rupay and Visa Worldwide Pte Limited.

Also Read
RBI curbs: JM Financial says 'no material deficiencies in loan sanctioning process'

Card issuers and networks will have to ensure adherence to the RBI's guidelines in existing agreements at the time of amendment or renewal and when fresh agreements are executed, it said. However, it said the direction would not be applicable to credit card issuers with a number of active cards issued by them being 10 lakh or less in number.

"Card issuers who issue credit cards on their own authorised card network are excluded from the applicability of the circular," it said.

The directions of providing options to the eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks would be effective six months from the date of this circular, it added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

3

AI Gen

Business Model of Zudio: How did it crack the code of fast fashion in India?

4

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

5

Startup

Using computer vision, Game Theory helps sports players find worthy opponents

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter