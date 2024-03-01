Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Semiconductor units will strengthen India's transformative journey for tech self-reliance: PM

The government is offering incentives of up to Rs 76,000 crore to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

Press Trust of India8618 Stories
Semiconductor units will strengthen India's transformative journey for tech self-reliance: PM

Friday March 01, 2024,

1 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the upcoming semiconductor units will further strengthen India's "transformative journey" towards technological self-reliance.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants, including a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, as India moves to position itself as a global powerhouse in chip manufacturing.

Modi said on X, "With the Cabinet approval of three semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission, we are further strengthening our transformative journey towards technological self-reliance. This will also ensure India emerges as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing."

Also Read
SoftBank reduces stake in Paytm by 2.2%: Report

The government is offering incentives of up to Rs 76,000 crore to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, which are essential components of electronic devices and find usage in mobile phones, laptops, refrigerators, washing machines and automobiles, among others.

The three units approved for support under the scheme will make chips for various sectors, including defence, automobiles and telecommunications, and will begin construction within the next 100 days, Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

TechSparks

Edtech is a very deep category and I am still bullish: Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal

4

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

5

News

CloudSEK alerts CERT-In, RBI, agencies about app handling financial fraud operations