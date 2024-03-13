Unlocking potential in B2B and manufacturing: Startup Mahakumbh showcases cutting-edge solutions in the sector

New Delhi, 13 March 2024: Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest startup event, scheduled for March 18-20, 2024, will bring together the brightest minds in the B2B and manufacturing space at B2B Pavillion. The pavilion led by Vidhya Ananthakrishnan, Chief of Staff, Investment team, Accel, aims to provide deep insights and valuable advice from industry leaders and connect young entrepreneurs with the innovators of the B2B and manufacturing world, including unicorns and soonicorns.

The three-day confluence of Startup Mahakumbh will host engaging sessions in the B2B and manufacturing pavilion, including panel discussions and fireside chats on relevant topics such as GTM strategies for B2B companies, effective management of working capital, evolution of brand in B2B, future of manufacturing, and innovations in logistics, among others. These panels will have speakers from large corporations such as Vedanta, Cummins, and Bain & Company, venture capital firms such as Accel, Matrix, and Nexus, and also from leading startups such as Blackbuck, Inframarket, Jumbotail, Captain Fresh, and many more. Attendees can expect meaningful interactions with industry leaders offering practical, actionable insights and also a peak into upcoming cutting-edge innovations emerging within the B2B space.

“India's B2B and manufacturing sectors are undergoing significant transformation propelled by factors like the China+n sourcing strategy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and robust government support. Our B2B startups have proven profitability and resilience with strong business models, and as India progresses, infrastructure and consumption demand are set to rise, boosting both domestic and global consumption. Innovators in the B2B and manufacturing sectors will therefore play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharath. We're excited to meet those innovators, the next generation of disruptors, at Startup Mahakhumbh.” shared Vidhya Ananthakrishnan, Chief of staff, Investment team, Accel

The pavilion will serve as a hub for networking and inspiration for entrepreneurs looking to embark on their B2B journey or scale their existing ventures. Startup Mahakumbh presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage with industry titans, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections within the growing B2B and manufacturing ecosystem.