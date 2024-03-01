Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (March 1, 2024)

Funding News

CredShields secures $1M from Draper Associates

﻿CredShields﻿, a blockchain security solutions, has secured a $1 million strategic investment from ﻿Draper Associates﻿ to develop SolidityScan, a tool for automating and streamlining smart contract audits, thereby enhancing the security of the digital landscape.

The investment will enhance SolidityScan's capabilities, ensuring CredShields stays at the forefront of blockchain security innovation, crucial for fostering a secure, inclusive, and thriving digital future in the growing Web3 space.

Founded by Shashank and Indranil Roy, CredShields focuses on enhancing Web3 security by developing solutions to safeguard digital assets and ensure blockchain transaction integrity.

CredShields Founder

Other News

SG Analytics onboards Dr Das Dasgupta to its advisory board

SG Analytics, a global data solutions company, has appointed Dr Das Dasgupta to its advisory board.

In his role, he will contribute to company's data analytics and strategy initiatives, providing expert guidance on customer experience programs.

Dasgupta, with over two decades of experience in data strategy, has assembled top-tier teams and implemented AI and ML technologies for data-driven decision-making. His career spans across various companies, including Viacom, Amazon, McKinsey, EY, and most recently, as Chief Data Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Dr. Das Dasgupta

Cult launches the Fit Creator Accelerator

Fitness brand Cult has launched the 'Fit Creator Accelerator' campaign to foster a community of fitness influencers, inviting nano, micro, and macro-influencers to showcase their fitness content on Cult's official social media.

Influencers must submit a fitness and content creation form, which is then evaluated by Hrithik Roshan, a panelist for FCA. Six winners will be chosen to form the inaugural batch of the FCA campaign.

The FCA initiative empowers fitness influencers to create and share engaging content, enhancing visibility and gaining traction on social media. It aims to create micro-communities that make fitness a lifestyle for millions of Indians.

Laqshya Group appoints Rayomand J Patell as Group Chief Creative Officer

Laqshya Group has appointed Rayomand J Patell as its new Group Chief Creative Officer.

Rayomand, a creative leader at agencies like SSC&B Lintas, Contract Advertising, Havas, and Idealake, has experience in technology.

He will be the arrowhead of the Laqshya Group's creative offering in partnership with Manas Mohan, CEO of DigitaLabs.