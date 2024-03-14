Menu
News

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (March 14, 2024)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Team YS14726 Stories
Thursday March 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Funding news

TapFin raises $4M in a funding round led by Elevar Equity

Sustainability platform TapFin said it raised $4 million in a funding round led by Elevar Equity. The funds from this round will be used to accelerate TapFin's goal to become India’s leading sustainability platform, starting with clean mobility and expanding into other verticals of sustainability like solar and other renewable energy technologies, the company said in a statement.

Other news

Arya.ag and Shivalik Bank enter into a partnership

Grain commerce platform Arya.ag partnered with Shivalik Small Finance Bank to provide vital financial assistance to farmers, agro-processors, and micro-enterprises.

The partnership will enable Arya.ag to be a business correspondent enabling over Rs 200 crore in warehouse receipt financing in the current financial year. It will also help Shivalik Small Finance Bank to reach more customers, the companies said in a statement.

KRAFTON signs MoU with the Gujarat government

South Korean game maker KRAFTON has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government to further the gaming and esports ecosystem in the region.

"By combining Gujarat's vibrant growth environment and our expertise in game development and esports, we are set to create unparalleled opportunities for talent development, infrastructure enhancement, and community engagement," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Suman Singh

