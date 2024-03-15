Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 15, 2024)

Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey raises Rs 12.5 Cr in Series A funding round

Ginglani Distillers-owned Indian whiskey brand Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey raised Rs 12.5 crore in a Series A funding round led by Ahmedabad-based Finfirst Group and Anthill Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Nikhil Vora (Sixth Sense Ventures), Chaitanya Rathi (Ex-Sula Vineyards), Shantanu Deshpande (Bombay Shaving Co.), Claris Capital, and Baymore Ventures, among others.

Existing investors—Country Delight Founders Nitin Kaushal and Chakradhar Gade—doubled down on their investments. The round also saw about 10% participation from the core team of Ginglani Distillers, including Joseph Jacob (Ex-AB InBev), Sunil Thakur (Ex-Paul John), and Harpreet Bali (Ex-DS Group).

With this capital, Ginglani Distillers plans to expand to new markets while enhancing its distribution in existing markets. It also wants to focus on brand building, digital and on-ground marketing, team building and new product innovations. The company has also started working on its Single Malt range.

FlexifyMe secures funding on Shark Tank India

FlexifyMe, a health and wellness startup, has secured Rs 1 crore in a mix of equity and debt from Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) and Amit Jain (Founder, Car Dekho) on Shark Tank India Season 3.

Post the funding, the startup is now valued at Rs 40 crore.

Vobble secures $1M in seed funding

Vobble, an immersive audio platform for kids, secured $1 million in seed funding led by Lumikai Capital.

Founded in 2022 by Neha Sharma and Sowmya Jagannath, Vobble offers original stories, podcasts, and music for children aged between 4-12. With the funds raised, the startup will work on product development and enhance its AI capabilities.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)