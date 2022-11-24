Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

By Thimmaya Poojary
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 10:55:02 GMT+0000
VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund
Kae Capital aims to invest in 25 startups through the third fund cutting across multiple sectors
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Early-stage venture capital firm Kae Capital has announced the final close of its third fund at Rs 767 crore (about $96 million). It had raised $53 million in its second fund.


Kae Capital's third fund saw participation from both international and domestic investors. International participants were the likes of Old Mutual Wealth, Velo Partners, and Finext while Indian investors included HDFC Holdings and SIDBI.


The fund also received backing from leading startup founders such as Rajesh Yabaji, Co-founder and CEO of Blackbuck; Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder and CEO of BookMyShow; Nitish Mittersain, Founder Nazara, Deep Kalra, Founder of MakeMyTrip and Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter. Family offices also participated in the fundraise, according to a statement.


Kae is targeting to invest in 25 companies through the third fund and will look at sectors like B2B commerce, Consumer tech, SaaS, Fintech, and D2C, among others.

Seed Funding


1365 people loved this story

Why angel investors are turning venture capitalists


Founded in 2012 by Sasha Mirchandani, Kae Capital is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages of a startup with cheque sizes ranging from $1 million to $3 million.


Among its portfolio of companies are Tata 1MG, Zetwerk, Porter, Healthkart, Wysa, Fynd etc. Kae Capital has invested in 79 startups, with a portfolio enterprise valuation of $8.52 billion, and has made 14 exits.


On the fundraise, Sasha said, “The Indian startup ecosystem has grown exponentially since we started Kae Capital 10 years back. Having been around for so long, we have understood how tough it is to build great companies. We believe we are a true all-weather partner to our founders, helping them navigate through good, and most importantly tough times, when they need us the most.”


Kae Capital joins the list of other venture capital firms which have either closed or announced new fundraises this year to invest in Indian startups.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital

Robotics startup Nosh raises $1M in pre-seed round led by BITS Spark

The startup spreading smiles with miniature versions of humans and pets

Daily Capsule
Genome testing at your doorstep
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette launches new electric motorcycle at Rs 3.9L

Rajasthan announces new startup policy at Jodhpur DigiFest aimed at scaling and diversifying the state’s startup ecosystem

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital

Robotics startup Nosh raises $1M in pre-seed round led by BITS Spark

Udaan raises debt funding from Temasek-backed EvolutionX Debt Capital