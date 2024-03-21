Droom and Badshah partner for a multi-year brand deal

﻿Droom﻿ has tied up with Indian artist Badshah to make the company the most sought-after among millennials and GenZ. Badshah has also invested in Droom.

The partnership aims to drive market traction, revenue surge, and appeal to a broader consumer demographic, setting new industry standards.

Droom is an AI-driven online platform offering a range of services, including buying, selling, financing, and insurance. With over 250,000 vehicles available in 1,174 cities, it provides a selection, low price, and convenient buying and selling experience. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 1,100-point inspection and certification for condition, pricing, and history.

Badshah X Droom

Kiko Live crosses 100,000 fulfilled Kirana orders on the ONDC Network

﻿Kiko Live﻿, a SaaS solution for neighbourhood stores and a seller network participant on the ONDC network, has processed over 100,000 total orders.

Launched on the open-source network in December 2023, Kiko Live has grown from 30-40 daily orders to over 2,500 daily orders just three months ago.

Kiko is working with 13 million kirana stores in India to digitise their operations. It allows sellers to collect orders from phone, WhatsApp, and other platforms, manage payments, and facilitate hyperlocal deliveries. The app also allows cataloguing of fast-moving SKUs, creating a Shopify-type ecommerce website for customers.

It is backed by investors, including Powerhouse Ventures, 9Unicorns, GSF, Venture Catalysts, Greenway Grid Global, and Super Angels like Dinesh Agarwal, Amarjit Batra, Nitish Mittersain, and Murugavel Jankiraman.

Kyndryl and Cloudflare announce global strategic alliance

﻿Kyndryl﻿ and ﻿CloudFlare﻿ have formed a global strategic alliance to enable enterprises to migrate and manage networks for multi-cloud connectivity and comprehensive network security, expanding their partnership.

The partnership provides a solution for security, performance, and cloud flexibility by combining Kyndryl's comprehensive consulting services in enterprise networking, security, and resilience with Cloudflare's versatile connectivity cloud.

Kyndryl and Cloudflare, an enterprise infrastructure provider, first partnered in May 2023 to modernise their services, including Managed WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare Zero Trust.