Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 18, 2024)

Funding news

Beatoven.ai raises Rs 11 Cr in pre-Series A round

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raised Rs 11 crore (about $1.3 million ) in a pre-Series A round led by existing investor Capital 2B. Entrepreneur First, IvyCap Ventures, Upsparks Capital, Rukam Capital, and angel investors participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to enhance the user experience, support independent musicians, build a team specialising in research and development for music creation and composition, and develop a scalable go-to-market strategy to reach and acquire new users on a global scale.

“Beatoven.ai understands that building a successful Gen AI music product requires a deep passion for music and audio technology, not just advanced AI models,” Amit Behl, Partner at Capital 2B, said.

Co-founded by Mansoor Rahimat Khan and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Beatoven.ai is an AI-driven music tech startup providing a platform for music composers and content creators to help them create royalty-free, easy to licence, exclusive music.

BNZ Green secures $100,000 in pre-seed funding round led by Climate Detox

Blockchain-based climate solutions startup BNZ Green secured $100,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Climate Detox. Some angel investors also participated in the round.

It will use the funds for platform development, including enhancing the capabilities of the BNZ X platform and improving user experience, functionality, and scalability. It also plans to use it for marketing initiatives to increase brand visibility and effectively engage with the target audience.

“BNZ Green stands as a trailblazer, utilising cutting-edge technology and blockchain to revolutionise the voluntary carbon market. This strategic approach not only enhances liquidity and transparency but also channels capital directly into crucial conservation initiatives, reforestation projects, and ecosystem restoration efforts,” Gaurav VK Singhvi from Climate Detox, said.

Co-founded by Ashish Jain and Dr Neha Jain, BNZ Green Technologies specialises in delivering comprehensive end-to-end carbon solutions tailored for organisations with a vision to drive environmental impact at scale.

BNZ Green team.

Other news

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd launches MyMutualFundGPT

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd launched MyMutualFundGPT, an information tool designed to elevate the overall investor experience across its digital platforms.

The Gen AI-based tool claims to be able to comprehend the context of queries and generate responses based on the meaning. The tool is said to address investors’ queries regarding Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd’s products and services. Besides, it also helps investors research its top-performing funds, fund managers, and related topics.

The company claims that MyMutualFundGPT, with its conversational interface, is an alternative to navigating through vast amounts of information, as it aids investors in making informed decisions with clear explanations from respective product or service brochures available on its website.

UniPin partners with KRAFTON to become official distribution partner for BGMI

UniPin, a digital content enabler, partnered with South Korean gaming company KRAFTON to become the official distribution partner, offering secure transactions and rewards for its popular game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).

This association will enable seamless in-game transactions for BGMI players and unlock rewards and discounts on the UniPin platform. The startup will help BGMI players to top up their in-game currency UC (Unknown Cash), which can be used to purchase items, including skins (for vehicles, weapons, cosmetic items), outfits, royal passes, and voice packs.

“With UniPin on board, we are glad to introduce unparalleled convenience and a hassle-free payment experience. Together, we're committed to ensuring that our players experience a more integrated and immersive gameplay than ever before,” said Siddharth Mehrotra, Head of Business Development, KRAFTON, Inc.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)