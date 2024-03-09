Union Minister Vaishnaw hails Nivetti Systems for indigenously developing 2.4 tbps router

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday hailed Nivetti Systems for the indigenously developed 2.4 tbps router.

He termed it a momentous achievement for the country.

"I came to Bengaluru for a very special purpose. First indigenously developed 2.4 tbps router. It's not a very small thing. It's really a momentous achievement for our country," Vaishnaw, who holds the Electronics, Communication, Information Technology and Railways portfolios, said at the launch here.

"This is indeed a very big milestone that we have achieved," he noted.

Nivetti Systems is a Bengaluru headquartered networking and cyber security technology company.

He wished that thousands of these products are installed in the coming months in the country and Nivetti 2.4 tbps becomes a product which is exported to the world.

Vaishnaw underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear focus on developing technologies and scaling them up. "That's where this product like 2.4 tbps router comes in, right bang into the framework that our Prime Minister is trying to build," he added.

The minister said manufacturing is no longer old fashioned where it was practically a mechanical kind of activity. Today's manufacturing is a manufacturing where there is lots of software, innovation and combination of brain power in the hardware, he explained.

"Having a very strong base of software and having very significantly large design capabilities make us absolutely at a takeoff point where we can become a major product nation in the world."

"We are a good service nation, will continue to be that, we will continue to grow on the services. In parallel, we make our efforts to become a product nation and a manufacturing nation. That's the focus," Vaishnaw told the audience.

Stating that every country in the world has supported their innovators, helped them with financial policy, incentives to new designs and new products, Vaishnaw said India too has started it through multiple structures.