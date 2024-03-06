Menu
NPCI joins hands with IISc for joint research on blockchain, AI tech

The partnership will focus on scalable blockchain platforms and multi-modal analytics over fintech data, NPCI said in a statement.

NPCI joins hands with IISc for joint research on blockchain, AI tech

Wednesday March 06, 2024,

1 min Read

National Payments Corporation of India (﻿NPCI﻿) on Wednesday announced a long term agreement with the ﻿Indian Institute of Science﻿(IISc), Bangalore, for conducting joint research on blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The collaboration will also propel further innovation through the establishment of the 'NPCI-IISc Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Deep Tech Research & Development'.

The partnership will focus on scalable blockchain platforms and multi-modal analytics over fintech data, NPCI said in a statement.

Faculty members from five departments at IISc will work with NPCI researchers on practical challenges related to these areas, it added.

IISc is one of the oldest and premier institutes for pioneering advanced technological research in science, engineering, design, and management in India, according to the statement.

NPCI's collaboration with the reputed institute is aimed at solving complex technological and engineering problem statements in the areas of scalability, privacy preserving designs, neural networks, Graph AI, Large Language Models (LLM), etc, it added.

