The way Indian consumers choose what they eat is changing. In light of recent events such as Bournvita and Maggi Ketchup reducing sugar content in their products, people have realised how food choices affect our diets.

India is known as the diabetic capital of the world with alarming statistics suggesting there will be 69.9 million diabetic people in the country by 2025. These health trends indicate how it's important to be mindful of how much sugar we consume daily.

While some foods may seem healthy or low in calories, they can be packed with hidden sugars that can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. In today's article, we will explore seven foods that are often disguised as healthy choices but are sugar bombs in disguise.

7 Foods that are sugar bombs

Low-fat yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great source of protein and calcium but not all of its types have these benefits. Many people turn to low-fat, flavoured yoghurt as a healthy snack option, but these products are often loaded with added sugars to make up for the lack of fat. Hence, it is better to go for plain Greek yoghurt which is higher in protein and lower in sugar.

Ketchup

This condiment is quite common in Indian households since it enhances the taste of snacks such as sandwiches. However, many brands of ketchup contain high sugar content. In fact, the sweetener is more than tomato paste which makes it a bad choice. To be on the safer side, check the labels and choose a brand that is lower in sugar or consume such products in limited quantities.

Breakfast cereal

Breakfast is the first meal of the day which is why it needs to be nutritious and make us energetic.

While breakfast cereals may be marketed as a quick and convenient option, they contain high sugar and artificial flavours. The best option is to choose cereals high in fibre and low in added sugars.

Ready-to-cook soup

To prepare quick snacks, companies manufacture ready-to-cook food items that can be prepared easily and are ready to serve. However, this helps us to save time but affects our health negatively. This is mainly because canned soups are often high in sodium and sugar to enhance flavour and extend shelf life.

Instant oatmeal

While oatmeal is a healthy choice for breakfast as it contains plenty of vitamins and minerals. Generally, oatmeal is consumed in the morning by boiling it in water or milk. In short, oats provide a well-balanced source of carbs and fibre.

Surprisingly, instant oatmeal packets are loaded with sugar and artificial flavours. So, pick plain oats and add toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds for a more nutritious meal.

Protein bars

Protein bars are a popular snack option for those on the go, but many brands are high in sugar and artificial ingredients. Look for bars that are low in added sugars and contain natural protein sources such as nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

The takeaway

In a nutshell, it's important to be aware of the hidden sugars in our everyday foods and make informed choices to prioritise our health and well-being. By choosing whole, natural foods and reading labels carefully, we can avoid falling victim to sugar bombs disguised as healthy options. Remember, moderation is key, and opting for fresh, unprocessed foods is always the best choice for a balanced and nutritious diet.