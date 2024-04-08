Oh no, not again! Just when you thought you had all your tough passwords down pat (and maybe jot them down...we'll keep quiet!), the big phone company AT&T has let out a huge data leak hitting millions. Let's dive into the numbers and see what's up with this privacy mess.

How Big is the Leak?

AT&T just said yes to finding data on the dark web (the hidden part of the internet) with info on millions of its now and past users. Here's what's out:

Leaked Accounts: A huge number - 73 million, AT&T says. That's a lot of folks!

Now vs. Past Users: Looks like both are in trouble – about 7.6 million now using AT&T and a giant 65.4 million who used to.

What Info Got Out?

While they're still looking into it, here's what AT&T has said about the leak so far:

Private Stuff: Social Security numbers and passcodes (those little PINs we use a lot) are for sure out for some users.

Might Be Out There: Names, email IDs, home addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays could also be leaked. Oof!

Hopefully Not Leaked: AT&T is pretty sure that bank details and call lists aren't in the leak. So, breathe a little.

When Did This Happen?

The full story is still a bit unclear. Talks about the leak popped up on hacking sites by the end of March 2024. AT&T said it was true on April 1st, but some think the leak might be from 2019 or even earlier.

What Next? How to Keep Safe

Even though this is bad, there are ways to try and fix things:

Switch Your Passcode (and Other Passwords!): Go do it now! Change your AT&T passcode right away, and think about changing other passwords if they're the same. Good password habits matter!

Watch Out for Scams: Bad guys love to use leaks. Keep an eye out for fishy emails, calls, or texts – especially if they ask you to click links or share your info.

Use Two-Step Checks: This means you need a second code (usually sent to your phone) to get into your account. It helps keep it safe.

Check Your Credit: Watch for odd stuff on your credit report. You can usually get a free report once a year from the big three credit groups.

Leaks: A Big Pain in Our Digital Lives

Data leaks are sadly more and more common in today's world where everything is connected. This event shows how key it is for firms to put strong data safety first. For us, the people who buy things, being alert and having good online habits are our top ways to stay safe.