Meet the 30-Year-Old Who Never Went to College and Gets 10 Cr/Annum from Deloitte

Ben Newton's journey to becoming a Deloitte partner without a traditional college degree is a compelling narrative that underscores the evolving dynamics of career success in today's world. Ben, who is 30 years old, chose to engage with Deloitte's BrightStart apprenticeship scheme right after high school, sidestepping the conventional route of university education. This decision set him on a trajectory that saw him become the first apprentice to make partner at Deloitte, earning an impressive annual compensation of 10 crore.

Ben was born in Germany and moved to Dorset, England, when he was very young. Growing up in a semi-rural setting, he was influenced greatly by his parents—his father, a disciplined former soldier, and his mother, a sociable high-street travel agent. These influences likely honed his skills in both mathematical problem-solving and people management, critical components in his current role at Deloitte.

Rather than attending the University of Warwick as initially planned, Ben opted for real-world experience directly after school. He saw the apprenticeship as a shortcut to gaining practical experience while also achieving academic credentials like the ACA qualification, all without the burden of student debt.

Throughout his career, Ben has emphasised flexibility, innovation, and direct impact in his work, values that have guided him to the top of his field.

Deloitte's apprenticeship program is noted for being inclusive and progressive, targeting talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. The program is designed not just to train but to engage apprentices in meaningful work that impacts the firm and its clients from the start. This approach has been instrumental in helping many young professionals like Ben launch successful careers directly out of high school​​.

Key Takeaways and Reflections

Ben Newton’s story is an inspiration for many young individuals contemplating their future career paths. It highlights several key lessons:

Non-traditional paths can lead to exceptional success. Opting out of college does not necessarily close doors but can open new ones, especially when firms like Deloitte offer robust training and career progression through apprenticeships. Flexibility and adaptability are crucial. The willingness to embrace and adapt to changing environments and job requirements is essential in today’s dynamic work landscape. The importance of practical experience. On-the-job training can sometimes provide a faster, more efficient route to career advancement, aligning real-world skills with professional growth and development.

Ben’s journey reflects a broader shift in the professional world where skills, adaptability, and hands-on experience are becoming as valuable, if not more, as traditional academic qualifications. His success story serves as a powerful example of how alternative routes can lead to high-level positions and substantial financial success.