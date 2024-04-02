Understanding consumer behaviour in digital age: The psychology of social commerce

People have been shopping online for a while now, but in 2020, there was a massive shift in people's buying patterns. While the initial bit was forced due to an unfortunate global phenomenon, people eventually adapted to the way of shopping for various reasons. Today, 751.5 million people use the internet in India. With such enormous internet penetration, social commerce sales in India are expected to reach a staggering $72.6 billion by 2025, as per Statista.





Understanding the drivers behind buying patterns is crucial for unlocking long-term success in social commerce. So, let's take a deep dive.

Transparency

Unlike brick-and-mortar stores, social commerce fosters trust in a virtual environment. Crystal-clear communication is paramount. Detailed descriptions, high-resolution visuals showcasing products from all angles, and readily available sizing information are essential building blocks. By embracing transparency, businesses cultivate trust, reduce purchase friction, and drive conversions.

Strategic pricing

Price remains a significant motivator in the Indian market, where price sensitivity is exceptionally high. It's crucial to develop strategic pricing models. Tailor your offerings to specific demographics (consider factors like age, location, and income level) and optimise sales throughout the day or during peak buying cycles.





Flash sales, limited-time offers, and targeted promotions can generate a sense of urgency and exclusivity, enticing customers to take action. However, aggressive discounting can erode brand value, while bombarding followers with promotions leads to banner blindness. The key lies in strategic implementation to maximise sales without diminishing brand perception.

Seamless customer journey

A streamlined customer journey is non-negotiable. Every step, from product discovery to checkout, needs to be effortless. Imagine a potential customer encountering a captivating dress on their Instagram feed. One tap should take them to a product page with clear information (including size charts and fabric details), another allows them to select their size and preferred payment method (offering multiple secure options like digital wallets, UPI, and credit/debit cards is crucial), and finally, with a single click, the dress is theirs. This frictionless flow is the key to social commerce success. Brands that prioritise user experience can expect significant improvements in conversion rates.

The power of social proof

Humans are inherently social creatures, heavily influenced by the recommendations and experiences of others. This is where social proof reigns supreme. Imagine a pair of trendy sunglasses endorsed by a respected influencer with a sizeable Indian following or a travel backpack with a feed overflowing with user-generated content (UGC) showcasing real people exploring breathtaking destinations in India.





Social commerce platforms are a breeding ground for powerful social proof. Utilise authentic customer testimonials and strategic influencer partnerships to resonate with your audience and encourage them for UGC to build trust and establish your brand as the leader in its category.

Emotional connection

Marketing that evokes emotions resonates deeply and drives action. Social commerce offers a unique canvas for emotional storytelling. Showcase user-generated content featuring real people enjoying your products in relatable situations, craft compelling narratives that tap into cultural nuances and Indian values, and explore influencer marketing that connects with your audience on a deeper level. Your content and communication should evoke an emotion.

Personalisation

Hearing our names is often one of the sweetest sounds, and so is personalisation. Brands that understand the importance of personalising content based on individualistic likes, dislikes, emotions, moods, etc, will have a higher conversion ratio compared to brands that bombard the masses with generic content. Various tools offer data on behaviour and demographics. Leverage this to personalise product recommendations, curate special offers, and tailor your content.





Why waste resources on formal wear ads for someone obsessed with adventure gear? By personalising your approach, you ensure your message resonates with each customer, making that purchase decision a no-brainer.

The nudge factor

Consumers are wired with cognitive biases and mental shortcuts that influence decision-making. Savvy social commerce marketers understand these biases and use them ethically to nudge customers towards purchasing. Scarcity messaging—highlighting limited stock or time-bound offers—creates a sense of urgency and exclusivity, triggering the fear of missing out (FOMO). Social proof tactics, showcasing the popularity of a product through likes, comments, and shares, leverage the bandwagon effect, encouraging users to join the trend. By employing these techniques strategically, you can bridge the gap between brand awareness and that coveted click.





The key to thriving in this dynamic social commerce space lies in understanding and adapting these core principles of how the target audience behaves. People can navigate these waters more smoothly with transparency, strategic pricing, frictionless user journey, social proof, emotional connection, and harnessing the power of personalisation and cognitive biases. Beyond this, one of the most critical pieces would be being extremely agile with the approach because the digital world is dynamic. What works today may have little impactful results a few years from now, so you must be agile enough to adapt to this ever-evolving medium.

(Sachin Shah is Founder of The Hype Capital.)