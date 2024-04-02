Sachin Shah comes with a decade of experience in social media. He aims to change the agency culture, benefiting clients and employees with his agency - The Hype Capital. Sachin has worked on the social media accounts of celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Tamannaah Bhatia. He also worked on the growth and strategy of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and more while working at an agency in 2015-17. He has also worked at renowned brands like BabyChakra and Radio Mirchi.