India has added a record renewable energy capacity of 18 GW in 2023-24, which is over 21% higher than 15 GW a year ago, according to the latest data of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

However, industry experts said there is a need to add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next six years to meet the ambitious target of 500 GW of renewables by 2030.

Elsewhere, with politicians and political party representatives crisscrossing the country for the Lok Sabha polls, the demand for chartered planes and helicopters has jumped up to 40%, and the operators are expected to net 15% to 20% more earnings, according to industry watchers.

And, automobile exports from India declined 5.5% in FY24 due to the monetary crisis in various overseas markets, according to the latest data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Health

Just as consistent and sustained investments generate returns over an extended period, investing in health also requires strategic planning. Dr Ranjan Shetty, Head of Department and Consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, refers to this approach to fitness as 'SEP' or 'Systematic Exercise Planning'.

Wake-up call:

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in India. Between 2021 and 2024, several public figures, including singer KK, actors Daniel Balaji, Rituraj Singh, and Sidharth Shukla, died after suffering a heart attack.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that 32,457 individuals succumbed to heart attacks in 2022 in the country, a 12.5% increase over the previous year.

Dr Shetty believes in the power of compounding to slowly accumulate strength in the body and get stronger. The allied factors that matter, according to him, are age and family history of ailments.

Environment

A desire to do something good for the society pushed Hari Prasad to start Beyond Sustainability in 2021. The startup helps manufacturing companies and large corporations in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management, with a focus on carbon management.

Go green:

Beyond Sustainability first understands the organisation’s vision for sustainability, bottom-line challenges, and their driving force–whether it’s market need, compliance demand, or investor’s ask.

The startup has also built a tech platform, Beyond Sustainability OS, which provides insights on a company’s sustainability performance, does predictive analysis, compares with their past performance, and provides them with a plan to improve sustainability performance.

It has so far worked with more than 50 companies, including ABB Mobility, Raj Petro, SRG Apparels, CII, and more.

News & updates

Climate action: Political leaders, who present themselves as “grownups” while slowing the pace of climate action, are pushing the world towards deeper catastrophe, said Todd Stern, who served as a special envoy for climate change under Barack Obama, and helped negotiate the 2015 Paris agreement..

Political leaders, who present themselves as “grownups” while slowing the pace of climate action, are pushing the world towards deeper catastrophe, said Todd Stern, who served as a special envoy for climate change under Barack Obama, and helped negotiate the 2015 Paris agreement.. Biodiversity: One of the most comprehensive biodiversity surveys ever carried out in a mangrove forest has revealed that an astonishing array of wildlife makes its home in these key, threatened habitats. As many as 700 species–from bats to birds and fish to insects–were identified during the study of the Peam Krasop sanctuary and the adjacent Koh Kapik Ramsar reserve in Cambodia.

One of the most comprehensive biodiversity surveys ever carried out in a mangrove forest has revealed that an astonishing array of wildlife makes its home in these key, threatened habitats. As many as 700 species–from bats to birds and fish to insects–were identified during the study of the Peam Krasop sanctuary and the adjacent Koh Kapik Ramsar reserve in Cambodia. Bitcoin: The cryptocurrency market suffered heavy selling overnight Saturday amid an unprecedented Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel. Bitcoin was down some 8% late on Saturday evening as US officials confirmed the attack was taking place.

What you should watch out for

Earnings: IT services giants Infosys and Wipro along with HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, Angel One are expected to announce their Q4 FY24 results.

IT services giants Infosys and Wipro along with HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, Angel One are expected to announce their Q4 FY24 results. Elections: The first phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place on April 19. A total of 102 constituencies in 21 states and union territories are included.

