FarEye, a global last-mile technology platform, is hosting the Last Mile Leaders Event in partnership with Microsoft, on April 19, 2024, at Jaypee Hotel in Greater Noida, India. It promises to be a game-changer in the world of logistics, focusing on the theme of profit, people, and the planet. The event will bring together over 40 business and supply chain leaders from more than 20 countries to shape the future of last-mile delivery.

In India, the logistics industry accounts for 7.8-8.9% of the total GDP, with last mile contributing to 41% of the total logistics supply chain costs. The event is in tandem with the transformative goals of India's National Logistics Policy which aims to revamp the country's $200 billion logistics industry through digitisation, streamlined inter-ministerial operations, and enhanced cross-sector collaboration.

Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO, FarEye, sets the tone for the event, inviting industry leaders to challenge existing norms and collaboratively shape a sustainable, affordable, and customer-centric future. The event will feature a range of sessions, including the release of an industry trend report, a last-mile innovation nexus to showcase and invest in new startups, fireside chats, roundtable sessions and networking opportunities.

What can you expect from the Last Mile Leaders Event?

Industry experts from around the world will delve into the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within last-mile logistics, offering innovative solutions. Speakers will explore topics ranging from optimising profitability and leveraging AI for enhanced efficiency to improving consumer experiences and fostering growth through and strategic partnerships. They will address key challenges the logistics sector faces, emphasising the importance of integrating mid and last-mile operations, championing sustainable practices, harnessing data analytics for optimisation and much more.

In addition to discussing the latest trends and technologies, the Last Mile Leaders event will provide attendees with practical insights and actionable strategies for improving last-mile delivery operations.

The attendees also get to witness the launch of the Last Mile Industry Report which unveils significant findings for the future of last-mile delivery. Drawing insights from over 300 leaders across five continents, representing companies with a combined revenue exceeding $100 billion, the Last Mile Trend Report 2024 brings the top highlights into the sector's strategic decisions and market dynamics.

Empowering entrepreneurs: Last Mile Innovation NEXUS paves the way

The Last Mile Innovation NEXUS will provide emerging logistics startups a unique opportunity to showcase their innovations, offering a platform to raise capital and connect with industry leaders.. For others in the last-mile community, it provides a prime opportunity to witness the rise of the most promising new businesses, visionary founders, and emerging trends in the logistics sector.

Last Mile Leaders event aims to promote industry collaboration by uniting logistics leaders to network, share ideas, and co-create transformative strategies. By attending, you'll have the opportunity to connect with industry peers, gain insights from thought leaders, and contribute to shaping the future of logistics.

Meet the global attendees

The event will feature founders and CXOs from leading companies, as well as trailblazers from various sectors and domains, including Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye; Bart A. De Muyuck, Industry Public Speaker; Mohit Dung, Director Operations, Hilti India; Manoj Madhvan, CIO, BlueDart DHL; Ashish Srivastava, Regional Product Owner, APAC J&J; Sanjeev Suri, Sr. VP Logistics, Amway India; Sachin Khosla, General Manager Logistics, Danube Home; Balaji Thiruvengadam, CTO, FarEye;

Mark your calendars

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative event that will redefine the future of last-mile delivery. Join the Last Mile Leaders event and be a part of shaping the future of logistics.