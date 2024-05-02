Early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global has invested $4 million in Dexif, a fixed income products platform.

Established in 2022, the company, headquartered in the National Capital Region with a

strong presence in Mumbai, has been operating in stealth mode. With the latest seed stage infusion, Dexif said it will work on improving the technology stack, expand the team, and grow its business.

The company trying to solve fixed income security distribution in India using the technology ecosystem that connects companies and financial institutions directly with a broad spectrum of investors, from institutions to individuals. Till now, Dexif has helped non-banking financial corporations in raising debt for disbursals, the comapny told YourStory.

The fintech startup helps companies and investors raise money and invest in securities by facilitating issuance of Non-convertible Debentures, Pass Through Certificates, Direct Assignments, and term loans.

"This seed funding is a reinforcement of our dedication to unlock the full potential of India's fixed-income markets. It will fuel our pursuit to innovate further and scale our offerings, ensuring that the power of fixed-income investments is within easy reach of every investor,” said Deepank Bhandari, Founder & CEO of Dexif.

"We're deeply appreciative of RTP Global's belief in our mission from day one. Their early and ongoing support has been instrumental in propelling us to where we stand today"

The company was founded in November 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma, and has a 45-member strong team. Pallavi Bajaj joined as the co-founder in October 2023.

"In recent years, many have argued that startups must prioritise either rapid growth or profitability, suggesting that achieving both is impossible. However, Deepank has proven them wrong. Not only has he built a successful business that has been profitable from day one, but it also continues to experience exponential growth," said Nishit Garg, Partner on RTP Global’s Asia investment team.

"So, we ourselves had the view that the fixed income space in the country, both on the B2B and B2C sides, is a huge opportunity. Generally, there are many enterprises that need capital and debt, which is not easily available. The current scenario in the country lacks transparency, especially in over-the-counter transactions, and price discovery is not optimal on the B2B side. On the B2C side, customers have traditionally stuck to fixed deposits, seeking predictability in their income generation. Therefore, there's significant potential in fixed income markets, both for B2B and B2C segments."

"When discussing this thesis, the founder came up with the idea for Dexif and outlined his approach. It resonated strongly with us, and we had immense confidence in him as a founder."