Gen AI startup Onetab has onboarded three new senior members to enhance its operations in India. The new senior executives include Harish Chouhan, who has been appointed as Senior Team Lead, Pratish Gopinath as Vice President of Corporate Development, and Ankita Phanse as Head HR – Strategy and Planning.

The new hiring aims to fuel the SaaS firm’s long-term growth strategy across India and global markets, the company said.

Prior to Onetab, Harish Chouhan held positions at Panamax Infotech, Linkites, and InfoBeans Systems India. Chouhan will work closely with the leadership team by contributing to strategic planning and execution.

Also Read Playing out the growth record with VideoVerse

“I am excited for Onetab as we welcome Harish, Pratish and Ankita onboard. At Onetab, we are currently on a growing spree and we need a strong team with matches our long-term vision. With our new property, OneBharat, now activated and other activities in the pipeline, this step of hiring senior team members comes in sync with our future goals,” said Saket Dandotia, Founder, Onetab.

Gopinath will lead the Bengaluru office opening and hiring process. Along with identifying and establishing partnerships, and investor and VC relations, he will be responsible for hosting Onetab’s initiative One Bharat across India.

Phanse holds an MBA with a dual specialisation in HR and Finance and will be responsible for developing and implementing HR policies and programmes at OneTab.

Onetab, with its proprietary custom LLM (large language model), provides communication tools in a single tab for teams to interact and work together. The startup was established by Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, who previously co-founded ﻿VideoVerse﻿, an AI video solutions provider.