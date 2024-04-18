More job cuts at Google as part of ongoing cost-cutting drive: Report

Alphabet-owned Google is reportedly implementing more workforce reductions as the tech firm continues its efforts to lower costs.

Teams within Google’s real estate and finance departments, including treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations, have been impacted, according to a Business Insider report.

However, the number of roles eliminated is not clear.

As part of a restructuring exercise, the tech firm is moving some roles to locations such as Bengaluru, Mexico City, and Dublin where it would build out its “growth hubs”, the report said.

To optimise for upcoming opportunities, several of Google’s teams underwent efficiency-driven transformations from mid-2023 into 2024, streamlining structures to prioritise major product initiatives, minimise bureaucracy, and enhance focus on innovation and key company goals, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.

The impacted employees could apply for open roles inside Google.

YourStory has reached out to Google for comments.

Back in January, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a message to employees to brace for more job cuts.

During the fourth-quarter earnings call in late January, Pichai spoke about the firm’s efforts to reengineer its cost base and improve its velocity and efficiency.

“Teams are working to focus on key priorities and execute fast, removing layers and simplifying their organisational structures,” he noted.

“Across different teams, we have wound down some non-priority projects, which will help us invest and operate well in our growth areas,” the Google chief said.

As of December 31, 2023, Alphabet’s employee count was 182,502, down from 190,234 in 2022.

Alphabet’s other companies, like Verily, have also reduced their workforce.