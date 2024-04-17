Google Vids, a new workspace app, was unveiled at Cloud Next 2024. A teaser video showcased its ability to create, write, and edit content on Workspace apps, including Slides.

The product will help tell stories more effectively in work environments, for example, making training videos, client pitches, etc. On 10th April, Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President of Google Workspace published a blog elaborating on a new journey in the AI space.

To help you stay abreast of the latest updates around Google Vids we have prepared a summary in this article. Read along!

What is Google Vids?

Google Vids is an AI-powered video creator app with a classic user-friendly interface (like other apps). It allows users to write, produce, edit and make video content. According to the blog by Google, it can generate a storyboard that can be customised according to your preferred style and then prepare a first draft with suggested stock pictures, videos and soundtrack.

It can also recommend relevant voiceovers (preset or recorded) to enhance the content. In short, it's an assistant that will come alongside Google Docs, Slides and Sheets.

How does it work?

This AI-assistant workspace app starts with the prompt "Help me create a video". You can convey the goal, audience and duration. Moreover, users can add files/documents to help the AI prepare a draft. After that, Google Vids shows suggested video styles accompanied by a stock library with millions of content.

When will Google Vids launch?

Google Vids is set to be released in Workspace Labs by June this year. Workspace Labs is a service that allows users to get hands-on AI-assisted features and provide feedback. By becoming a member, users can get early access to products and experiment with the AI services made by Google.

Is Google Vids accessible to everyone?

So far, Google plans to release this AI workspace app to Workspace enterprise users initially and assess user feedback before rolling it out to everyone.

Google Vids: A hit or a miss?

Google is known for shutting down its unpopular products. Remember Google Podcasts? Google Inbox? Google Plus? All were stopped. To be precise, more than 200 such apps and tools have been closed over 25 years of Google's existence.

The tech giant often discontinues services that don't receive the predicted response or if it wants to replace them with a new app or tool. This repeated cycle has not been received well by active users of the product, who have to switch to alternatives since they are no longer available.

Needless to say, Google has had a fair share of its failed products and if you want a complete list, you can check out this website called Google Graveyard. It even mentions the year of the product launch and the shutdown of every app.

Surprisingly, users' reactions to Google Vids are not welcoming. The YouTube comment section indicates that not many believe Vids will last long but only time will tell. Let's wait and see what is in store for this AI-powered app.