The ePlane aims to develop electric air taxi prototype by March 2025

Chennai-based startup The ePlane Company expects to develop a certifiable prototype of a flying electric taxi by March next year as it works on ways to alleviate urban congestion.

Incubated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, the startup also intends to debut its drones, capable of carrying payloads ranging from 2 to 6 kilograms, for commercial use in the upcoming months, as stated by a senior executive.

The ePlane Company's Founder and CEO Satya Chakravarthy said it is developing an eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft and to begin with, it will be a three or four-seater plane which can be converted into an air ambulance.

"By March next year is when we expect to develop the first certifiable prototype. It will take another couple of years to get the certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," Chakravarthy told PTI.

As per the startup's website, an ePlane will take only 14 minutes to reach a place that will take 60 minutes by a personal vehicle. The company's vision is to alleviate congestion in urban spaces with eVTOLs.

Besides, The ePlane company is developing drones, which are expected to be commercialised in the coming months.

Initially, it plans to come out with a basic category and then an enhanced category of drones.

Chakravarthy said that both sets of drones—2-6 kg payload and up to 50 kg payload—will be able to fly up to 40-60 kilometres.

In the meantime, InterGlobe Enterprises, alongside US-based Archer Aviation, is gearing up to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026. This service is set to whisk passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in a mere 7 minutes.

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, is spearheading this initiative.

Archer Aviation is slated to provide 200 eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft capable of accommodating four passengers in addition to a pilot.

The European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) has laid out regulations for eVTOL aircraft, ensuring safety standards for this emerging mode of transportation.

"These electric air taxis offer faster intra-city travel without extensive ground infrastructure, potentially reducing congestion, noise, and emissions.

"Challenges such as safety concerns, regulatory difficulties and integration with existing transport systems need further addressing and exploration. Despite these challenges, eVTOLs could become a regular sight in urban skies within the next 5-10 years, contingent upon resolving safety issues and regulatory complexities," according to the EASA website.