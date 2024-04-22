Lighthouse Canton launches all-sector AI-focused fund

Wealth and asset management firm ﻿Lighthouse Canton﻿has launched its latest fund—the LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund—for companies set to grow in the era of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

The Singapore-headquartered company noted that the fund aims to capitalise on the rapid innovation and its market opportunities, expecting significant wealth creation in sectors like biotech, healthcare, robotics, home automation, wearables, and clean tech.

The fund plans to invest in around 30-40 companies, employing a four-bucket investment approach that categorises investments based on innovation, scalability, market expansion potential, profitability, and valuation.

“The breakneck speed of AI innovation requires us to stay ahead of the curve and the LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund reflects that commitment,” Shilpi Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Canton, said.

The investment team and advisory board of the Fund are led by Nilesh Jasani, a 30-year markets veteran and expert in GenAI, who joined Lighthouse Canton as an advisory board member late last year. He is also the founder of the GenAI-focused investment firm GenInnov Funds.

With Lighthouse Canton, Jasani has assembled a team comprising international fund managers, strategists, and management experts.

Chowdhary highlighted that Jasani’s leadership in GenAI allows the company to identify innovation-led investment opportunities across sectors.

“We are moving beyond the foundational elements of computing and large language models to harness AI’s true potential through its application in real-world scenarios. It’s in the downstream use cases—beyond chatbots, image editing, and text formation—where we see the transformative power of AI coming to life,” Jasani said.

The company noted that the fund will mainly invest in publicly-traded stocks and also consider opportunities outside the technology sector. It may use private investments in innovation, aiming to find long-term growth opportunities aligned with fundamental investment principles and innovation themes.

The Fund is open to professional and accredited investors looking for growth opportunities in all market conditions, focusing on capital preservation and risk-adjusted returns.

Last November, Lighthouse Canton announced the closure of LC Nueva Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), which is focused on early-stage companies in healthtech, consumer tech, fintech, and edtech sectors, at Rs 350 crore. It oversees over $3 billion worth of assets under management and advisory, with a presence in Singapore, Dubai and India.