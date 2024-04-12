Meta tests AI chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger in India and Africa

Tech giant ﻿Meta ﻿ is currently testing its advanced chatbot named Meta AI, powered by a large language model, among users of ﻿WhatsApp﻿, Instagram, and Messenger in India and select regions of Africa.

The move outlines the company's strategy of tapping its user bases across its range of apps to expand the reach of its AI offerings.

Meta first announced plans to develop and explore chatbots and other AI tools in February 2023. India, a crucial market for Meta, has over 500 million Facebook and WhatsApp users, making it the company's largest single market.

The company’s Gen AI-powered experiences are currently in various stages of development, along with conducting public tests of limited capacity, a Meta spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch.

Meta AI, a general-purpose assistant, was unveiled in September last year. The chatbot answers user queries within chats and creates photorealistic images from text prompts. Additionally, the company confirmed it is in the process of launching the next version of its open-source large language model, Llama 3, by June this year.

Omg Meta just casually dropped it's AI powered by Llama on WhatsApp 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/6DqnnSJ07l — Nikhil Kumar (@nikhilkumarks) April 12, 2024

Moreover, the California-headquartered company recently extended its third-party fact-checking efforts in India through a partnership with the Press Trust of India (PTI). Under this collaboration, PTI, which has established a dedicated fact-checking unit within its editorial department, aims to detect and assess content for misinformation across Meta platforms.