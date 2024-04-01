Meta partners with PTI to boost third-party fact-checking in India
Through this partnership, the news organisation, which has set up a dedicated fact-checking unit within its editorial department, will be able to identify and evaluate content for misinformation across Meta platforms.
Monday April 01, 2024 , 2 min Read
Tech giant fact-checking initiative in India by collaborating with Press Trust of India (PTI).has expanded its third-party
Through this partnership, the news organisation, which has set up a dedicated fact-checking unit within its editorial department, aims to identify and evaluate content for misinformation across Meta platforms.
Under this initiative, Meta is collaborating with independent third-party fact-checkers certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), to combat misinformation on viral content., Instagram, and by identifying, reviewing, and rating
It has established an independent fact-checking network with close to 100 partners worldwide to review viral misinformation across over 60 languages.
“With this partnership with PTI, we now have 12 fact-checking partners in India, making it the country with the most third-party fact-checking partners globally across Meta. Our Indian language coverage stands at 16 through our existing fact-checking partners including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Manipuri/ Meitei, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kashmiri, Bhojpuri, Oriya and Nepali, besides English,” the company said in a statement.
Whenever a fact-checker identifies a piece of content as false, altered, or partly false, Meta decreases its distribution to limit its reach.
It then informs users that the content has been reviewed by a fact-checker. Additionally, the content carries a warning label linking the fact-checker's article, providing further details about the claim.
Recently, the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta also announced plans to launch a specialised fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp. The initiative aims to address the issue of misleading deepfake videos that might mislead users on matters of public importance.
Edited by Kanishk Singh