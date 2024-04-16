Parsons Nutritionals, an FMCG contract manufacturer, has secured Rs 700 crore from private equity fund ﻿Lighthouse Funds﻿ in its maiden private equity funding. This is Lighthouse’s third investment from Fund IV, its recently established fourth private equity fund.

The round saw participation from co-investors of Lighthouse, along with International Finance Corporation (IFC)—a member of the World Bank Group, Evolvence India, HDFC AMC's Fund of Funds, and other prominent family offices.

﻿The RainMaker Group (TRMG)﻿ served as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

Parsons Nutritionals will use the funds towards expanding the firm’s manufacturing capacities across both existing and emerging product categories.

"As we continue to evolve as an institution, it was the right time to have a partner in Lighthouse on our next journey of growth. Their long-term vision and familial values perfectly match the DNA we have at Parsons. We look forward to this association," said SS Mann, Chairman, Parsons Nutritionals.

Established in 2002, Parsons Nutritionals specialises in the production of packaged food and beverages, including ready-to-drink mixes, biscuits, chocolates, confectionery, and malted beverages. Additionally, the company has also expanded its portfolio to include personal care products such as shampoos and soaps.

"With years of manufacturing excellence underpinned by a strong focus on product quality, operational efficiency and distributed manufacturing, Parsons is uniquely positioned to benefit from the macro tailwind of increased consumption and outsourcing trends. This investment fits well into our long-term thesis of consumer products getting more organised, more branded, and more premium," said Sachin Bhartiya, Co-Founder and Partner of Lighthouse Funds.

Mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse is focused on growth investments in the consumer and healthcare space. Since its inception in 2007, the firm has backed more than thirty companies across consumer and healthcare spaces.

Some of its investments include Unibic, Bikaji and Wow! Momo, Kama Ayurveda and Nykaa, Duroflex Mattress, and Fabindia, among others.