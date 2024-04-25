The Queen of Mahindra's Machines: Is Ramkripa Ananthan the Future of Indian Auto Design?

When you think of iconic Indian SUVs, names like Mahindra Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio often come to mind. What do these vehicles have in common? The answer is Ramkripa Ananthan, a trailblazing car designer who has played a pivotal role in revolutionising Mahindra's SUV segment. Let's explore her journey, her impact on Indian automotive design, and why she's a name to watch in the industry.

The Journey of Ramkripa Ananthan

Ramkripa Ananthan, often known as Kripa Ananthan, began her career with Mahindra & Mahindra in 1997 as an interior designer. Armed with a Mechanical Engineering degree from BITS Pilani and a Master of Design from IIT Bombay, she had the right blend of technical and creative skills to make a mark in the automotive industry. Her early work at Mahindra involved designing the interiors of cars like the Bolero, Scorpio, and Xylo.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed, and in 2005, she was appointed Head of Design at Mahindra. It was during this time that she designed the popular Mahindra XUV500, setting the stage for her role as a key figure in Mahindra's design team. By 2019, she had become the Chief Designer, a position that allowed her to shape the look and feel of Mahindra's future vehicles.

Leading the Design Revolution at Mahindra

markable. She was instrumental in the design of the Mahindra Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio, three SUVs that have become household names in India. The Mahindra Thar, in particular, has a unique place in Indian automotive history. It combines the ruggedness of an off-road vehicle with a modern and stylish design, a symbol of Ananthan's vision and creativity.

Under her leadership, Mahindra focused on creating vehicles that appealed to a wide range of customers. The XUV700, for instance, is known for its advanced features and design elements, attracting a broad customer base. Similarly, the Scorpio, with its robust design, has maintained its popularity over the years, thanks to Ananthan's contributions.

A New Chapter at Ola Electric

In 2022, Ananthan took on a new challenge by joining Ola Electric as the Head of Design. At Ola, she leads the design efforts for both two-wheelers and the upcoming four-wheeler divisions. This move signifies a shift towards electric vehicles and reflects her ability to adapt to changing trends in the automotive industry.

Ola Electric, known for its innovative approach to electric vehicles, has ambitious plans for the future. Ananthan's role as Head of Design involves creating a coherent portfolio of products that align with the company's vision. This includes designing vehicles that not only meet customer expectations but also push the boundaries of electric vehicle design.

Why Ramkripa Ananthan Is the Future of Indian Auto Design

Ramkripa Ananthan's career path showcases her versatility and commitment to excellence. From her early days at Mahindra to her current role at Ola Electric, she has consistently delivered innovative and impactful designs. Her ability to blend functionality with aesthetics has made her a respected figure in the automotive industry.

As electric vehicles become more mainstream, designers like Ananthan play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobility. Her experience with Mahindra and her current work at Ola Electric suggest that she is poised to influence the next generation of Indian automobiles. Whether it's creating iconic SUVs or designing electric vehicles, Ananthan's touch is unmistakable.

Ramkripa Ananthan is not just a designer; she's a visionary who has already left a significant mark on the Indian automotive landscape.