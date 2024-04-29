Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory
search

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President Global Supply Chain in India

Jain will focus on driving the performance of the global supply chain vertical in the country and building supply chain capabilities in India, a company statement said.

Press Trust of India8775 Stories
Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President Global Supply Chain in India

Monday April 29, 2024 , 1 min Read

Energy management and automation major ﻿Schneider Electric﻿on Monday announced the appointment of Anshum Jain as the Vice President of global supply chain in India.

Jain will focus on driving the performance of the global supply chain vertical in the country and building supply chain capabilities in India, a company statement said.

He will be part of a supply chain council that will focus on meeting the growth aspirations of both domestic and international markets, as per the statement.

With 27 years of domestic and international experience in managing manufacturing, operations, and supply chain, he has navigated the complexities of global operations, international markets, and diverse business environments, it added.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric, Greater India said in the statement, "Anshum brings extensive knowledge in the domain and will play a key role in driving our growth strategy in India and across the globe."

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • Just In
  • appointment
  • Vice President
  • Schneider Electric
  • Supply Chain