Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 4, 2024)

Funding news

Sports tech firm Hudle raises Rs 7 Cr to expand in preventative healthcare market

Delhi NCR-based sports tech platform Hudle raised Rs 7 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures and Sky Impact Capital, along with Survam Partners and Anay Ventures.

The firm will use the capital to expand its footprint in the preventative healthcare segment, enhance product features, and amplify marketing efforts in the sports community, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2018 by Suhail Narain, Arjun Singh Verma, and Sonam Taneja, Hudle assists sports and fitness enthusiasts in discovering venues in their hyperlocal markets, booking sports activities, and connecting with like-minded individuals to form communities.

“Our business has grown more than 6x over the last 2 years. With time, the confidence in our mission to enable Indians of all ages to play is only growing stronger. It is heartening to be supported by partners like IPV and Sky Impact Capital in this journey,” said Narain, Founder and CEO of Hudle.

Healthtech startup Curelo bags Rs 10 Cr from cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures

Diagnostic services provider Curelo raised Rs 10 crore from IMA Ventures, Tarun Katial (Founder of Zee 5), and family offices in the US. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer also invested in the round.

It will spend the capital to expand Curelo's footprint, standardise unorganised labs, and achieve exponential growth in acquiring 300% more patients in the coming year, it said on Thursday.

Founded in 2022 by Arpit Jayswal, Curelo is an aggregator platform that connects patients with diagnostic labs, offering at-home blood sample collection and timely reports.

"We are delighted to welcome Shreyas Iyer as an investor in Curelo. His belief in our platform adds immense value as we continue to redefine the diagnostic market. This collaboration positions us as a trusted brand with accelerated growth and reinforces our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our users," said Jayswal, Founder of and CEO Curelo.

CloudWorx Technologies secures $600K seed funding from Venture Catalysts, 1Crowd

Bengaluru-based software firm CloudWorx Technologies bagged $600,000 in seed funding from Venture Catalysts and crowdfunding platform 1Crowd. SucSEED, LetsVenture, Provista, and Agility Ventures also participated in the round.

According to a statement, the funding will enable CloudWorx to accelerate growth and expand international reach in the global digital twins market.

Founded in 2019 by Yuvraj Tomar and Kaushik Bharadwaj, Cloudworx Studio is a no-code, web-based integrated development software, which helps users create, manage, and maintain digital twins and other 3D enterprise applications directly from their web browsers. The startup focuses on creating comprehensive digital replicas of ports, terminals, smart cities, R&D labs, industrial IoT, and facility management, among others.

“We’re exhilarated by the growth and adoption of digital twins. As AI and digital twins become pivotal in creating meaningful business solutions across various domains, this funding marks a significant milestone. We’re committed to leading this transformative wave, ensuring that by 2030, any work that can be digitised into 3D, will be,” said Yuvraj Tomar, CEO of CloudWorx.

