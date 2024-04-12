Naxnova acquires Austria-based Advanced Thermal Technologies

﻿Naxnova﻿ (formerly Classic Stripes), which offers surface enhancement and technology solutions worldwide, has acquired Advanced Thermal Technologies (ATT), an Austrian-based innovator in thermal management solutions. This strategic move, following swiftly on the heels of acquiring Quad Industries in Belgium, is a part of Naxnova's expansion strategy.

ATT is renowned for its expertise in developing ADAS Sensor and camera heating solutions, vehicle cabin solutions, battery heating solutions, battery diagnostic solutions, seat sensing and heating solutions, and more. It serves various industries including automotive, aerospace, retail, and construction.

​Nuberg EPC spearheads Chlor-Alkali project for Adani Group

Nuberg EPC, a global EPC and turnkey project management company, has announced its latest project - India’s largest Chlor-Alkali project, undertaken for Mundra Petrochemical Ltd (MPL)—a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. The project has a capacity of 2,200 TPD (tonnes per day) and employs a 100% NaOH process.

The project was finalised during a meeting in Mumbai which was attended by dignitaries from Adani Enterprises, including Jeet Adani, Vice President, Jayant Parimal, CEO, Jagan Kishore, Project Director, Upendra Varmora, Techno-commercial Head, and Nimai Charan, VP Project Manager, alongside Nuberg EPC’s representatives, Amit Tyagi, Director, and Rakesh Verma, Chief Business Development Officer.

Nuberg EPC provides engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services, including a review of the Basic Engineering Package (BEP) of technology.

Agora partners with EZDRM

With the rise of interactive live-streaming experiences in the media and entertainment sector, safeguarding digital assets against unauthorised access, copying, and modification is a primary concern. Agora, through its collaboration with EZDRM, is merging real-time engagement features with content protection solutions to offer secure end-to-end real-time media streaming to tackle this challenge.

This integrated approach aims to give creators and broadcasters the confidence to distribute their content securely to their audience. It also aims to ensure the content's integrity remains intact while facilitating a seamless and uninterrupted broadcast.

Revolut India receives in-principle authorisation from RBI

Fintech company Revolut secured an in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to offer prepaid payment instruments (PPI), encompassing prepaid cards and wallets within India.

This approval builds upon the existing licences Revolut India obtained from RBI to operate as a Category-II Authorised Money Exchange Dealer (AD II), provide multi-currency forex cards, and cross-border remittance services.

The company aims to become a one-stop platform for “all things money” and plans to launch a full suite of digital-first money management services for Indian customers locally and across the world.

Zyber 365 Group, CashKaro partner for blockchain-powered innovation

Zyber 365, which specialises in decentralised blockchain technologies, has collaborated with CashKaro, a prominent cashback platform in India.

Together, the companies aim to introduce an innovative approach merging advanced blockchain technology with cashback programmes and online retail.

With CashKaro's established track record in innovating cashback and affiliate programmes in India, the partnership will offer heightened levels of creativity, adaptability, transparency, and efficiency for customers and businesses alike.

Shalimar Paints appoints C Venugopal as COO

The 120-year-old paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints Ltd appointed C Venugopal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) on Friday.

With 30 years of business leadership and retail experience, Venugopal brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His proven track record in driving profitability and business expansion through strategic planning, marketing acumen, and operational proficiency is notable.

He has previously led initiatives aimed at cultivating a more focused, growth-centric, and sustainable business framework. In alignment with the vision of Shalimar 2.0, which seeks to evolve into a modern, technology-driven organisation, Venugopal will spearhead the company's growth strategy and establish new industry standards.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)