Funding news

Reelo secures $1 M led by Gokul Rajaram

Parin Sanghvi and Prit Sanghvi, Co-founders, Reelo

Customer loyalty and marketing automation startup Reelo has secured a $1 million round of financing, led by Gokul Rajaram, investor and board member at Pinterest and ﻿Coinbase﻿.

The SaaS startup plans to use the fresh capital to fuel hiring efforts across all departments, enhance its AI and ML capabilities to develop a personalised data-driven assistant for automating marketing tasks, and expand its footprint in both existing and new global markets.

"Reelo is dedicated to transforming customer engagement for restaurants and retail brands. The opportunity available to them today is incredible, but the challenge is to stand out amongst the competition, especially with the rising customer acquisition costs and difficulties in retaining them. Our clients have seen 32% average revenue growth a year and found the platform to be 10x more effective than traditional marketing,” said Parin Sanghvi, Founder and CEO of Reelo.

Reelo has onboarded over 17,000 businesses across India, the Middle East, and Africa, engaging over 16 million customers such as Jumboking, Aditya Birla Group Hospitality, Huber & Holly, Jamie's Italian, TGIF, and many others.

Other news

Transindia Real Estate appoints Ram Walase as CEO

Transindia Real Estate has appointed Ram Walase as Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Ram will oversee profit and loss accountability, lead initiatives for business expansion and financial planning within the Group's real estate arm.

He will also work closely with Jatin Chokshi, the Managing Director, Transindia Real Estate, to identify potential land acquisitions, manage logistics and infrastructure projects, explore opportunities for public-private partnerships, and participate in the government’s asset monetisation plans.

An alumnus of IIM Mumbai, he has over 25 years of expertise across real estate, infrastructure, project finance, public-private partnerships, and consulting. Before joining Allcargo Group, he served as the Managing Director & CEO at VBHC Value Homes Private Limited.

"Ram's arrival marks a strategic move aimed at strengthening our real estate plans and operational efficiency at Transindia. Ram, with his rich experience in the real estate industry and infrastructure, will help us drive growth for our real estate business. I welcome Ram to the Allcargo Group family and we wish him success in his new role," said Jatin Chokshi, Managing Director, Transindia Real Estate Limited.

DigiCert onboards Atri Chatterjee as Chief Marketing Officer

Atri Chatterjee, CMO, DigiCert

DigiCert has appointed Atri Chatterjee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As the CMO, Chatterjee will lead the global marketing team to promote the brand by developing and executing digital trust initiatives and campaigns. Additionally, he will also collaborate with the sales and product departments to maximise revenue generation.

Before this, he spent five years serving as the CMO at ForgeRock, a provider of identity and access management solutions for enterprises. His tenure extended until the company's acquisition by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion, followed by its merger with Ping Identity.

Chatterjee previously served as CMO at Zscaler, a global leader in cloud security, and at Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation and revenue optimisation solutions. Furthermore, he held senior marketing positions at B2B security technology firms such as Symantec, VeriSign, McAfee, and CipherTrust.

PayNearby collaborates with MyShubhLife to ease credit access for MSMEs

Digital banking platform PayNearby has partnered with MyShubhLife, an embedded credit platform to provide its distributors easy access to revolving credit lines, enhancing financial flexibility within the MSME sector.

Leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning from its Datasciences Centre of Excellence (CoE), MyShubhLife's technology platform enables thin credit file scoring and facilitates simple micro-lending experiences for customers.

PayNearby provides various services, including cash withdrawal, ecommerce, bill payments, savings, travel, and insurance and has 12+ lakh microentrepreneurs spread across 22,000+ PIN codes.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news)



