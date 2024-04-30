The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) has announced the ‘SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Programme’, which will be held on May 15-16, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

The global innovation conference is expected to draw over 40,000 visitors across two days, with participation from more than 400 local and international exhibitors representing 40 cities.

SusHi Tech Tokyo, which stands for ‘Sustainable High City Tokyo’, represents Tokyo's role in global technology and aims to develop sustainable solutions for urban challenges.

Key themes in the conference include environmental and energy concerns, demographic change, ageing infrastructure, and the preservation of traditional culture through technology.

The programme aims to address common urban challenges worldwide with startups, investors, corporations, delegates, and enterprising students, who will engage in speaking sessions, along with a pitch contest to exhibit their solutions.

Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, Adi Ignatius the Editor in Chief, at Harvard Business Review, and other representatives from Bloomberg Associates and Suntory Holdings Limited will be present during the two-day event.

Other esteemed panellists and speakers include Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology, Google.org, and John Roos, Founding Partner at Geodesic Capital and former US Ambassador to Japan.

“SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Programme is Asia’s largest global innovation conference... With our vision to be a launchpad for innovations that can solve global urban challenges, we hope that every May, influential players from all around the world—startups, investors, major corporations, universities, and students, alike—will gather in Tokyo to create a stronger future together,” said the executive committee of the programme.

TMG’s Global Startup Programme has been active since November 2022, and it plans to increase the number of unicorn companies, startups, and public/private ventures from Tokyo by ten times in the next five years.

Last February, TMG held the two-day ‘City-Tech.Tokyo’ event at the Tokyo International Forum with 26,000 visitors.