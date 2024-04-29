Climate Crusade: India’s instrumental role in climate justice amid global North-South divide

Climate change, a formidable spectre, looms large over the Earth, signalling peril through rising global temperatures and increasingly erratic weather patterns. Each year, the footprint of climate change deepens, distressingly altering ecosystems, economies, and the daily lives of people around the globe.





For decades, human activities have wrought extensive environmental damage. Chief among these are the adverse effects of fossil fuel use, which significantly contribute to global warming. Other detrimental activities include food waste, which accelerates methane accumulation, biodiversity loss, rampant plastic pollution, deforestation, and the unchecked waste from the textile and beauty industries, not to mention the extensive damage caused by overfishing.





According to the World Wildlife Fund, an alarming 69% of the Earth’s wildlife has been eradicated in the past 50 years alone, a statistic that starkly highlights the urgency of addressing human impact on the environment.

The global debate on climate accountability

This rapid descent into an environmental crisis has spurred a global debate, particularly between developed and developing countries, about how to address and mitigate the impacts of climate change. This debate, often referred to as the “North-South Divide” in global environmental politics, centres on the responsibility for and the consequences of climate change. Developed countries, which historically have been the largest contributors to GHG emissions, are called upon to take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries in their efforts to adapt to the changing climate.

India’s pivotal climate advocacy

As one of the world’s largest and most rapidly advancing economies, India is uniquely positioned. While grappling with its own developmental aspirations, India has been championing the cause of developing nations, advocating for equitable and ambitious climate policies. India’s strategic commitment to reducing its carbon intensity and enhancing its renewable energy capacity in its energy mix underscores its dedication to combating climate change.





India also plays a critical role in amplifying the concerns of smaller states, such as those of the Caribbean, Seychelles, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, within global forums. These countries, vulnerable to climate impacts yet with limited international clout, rely on India to represent their interests effectively in dialogues with nations of the Global North.





As per a recent article published by PIB Delhi on November 17, 2023, “During its presidency, India made strong interventions in strengthening the voice of the global south including by making the African Union a permanent member of the grouping and by galvanising concrete action oriented, G 20 outcomes for the Global South, he said, adding that the African Union will now be a part of the G 20 permanently.”

India’s commitments to climate mitigation

India has pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030, a bold stride towards lessening its environmental impact. Furthermore, the nation is focused on fostering the rapid adoption of innovative climate technologies, thereby cementing its role as a leader in global climate strategy.

The role of startups and investors

Recently, climate-tech startups have risen as pivotal players in the climate action arena, driven by specialised venture capital from within India and from abroad. These enterprises are at the forefront of developing solutions that mitigate environmental impact and strive for carbon neutrality. Their pioneering efforts are crucial in realising India’s climate commitments and fostering sustainable development on a broader scale. For example, cleantech startup such Pune-based Chakr Innovation has innovated a carbon capture technology that not only sequesters carbon from industrial emissions but also converts it into usable raw materials, providing a compelling example of how technology is transforming waste into wealth.

Summing up

India’s leadership in climate justice is crucial, especially in its role as a spokesperson for less influential nations, advocating on their behalf on the global stage. Its commitment to substantial emission reductions and sustainable development highlights its own proactive stance in the global fight against climate change.





As the world wrestles with these growing challenges, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s efforts offer hope and a framework for other countries to emulate, reinforcing the global movement towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

(Sandiip Bhammer is the Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital)