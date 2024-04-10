A sword with two edges is what India’s economic boom has been for businesses. The market booms, but a talent shortage that bites hard into this growth begins to loom large. Filling open positions is becoming increasingly difficult, and skilled candidates receive several offers while employers struggle to find the right fit.

Here is where video recruitment platforms come in as the game-changers, offering a faster, more engaging, and more efficient way of dealing with this talent crunch.

The challenge: Talent required

India’s demographic dividend, which comprises young tech-savvy youth, presents immense opportunities—however, this very advantage results in intense competition for qualified personnel.

On one side we have an expanding start-up ecosystem encroaching on established players while educational systems fail to match up with the dynamics of the industry. Furthermore, talent pools scattered across geographies and a remote work culture going through an expansionary phase make it even more complex.

The traditional approach is falling short

For many years, recruitment processes have relied heavily on resumes and static interviews. Nevertheless, these techniques have some shortcomings. Candidates’ personality types, soft skills, and cultural adaptation are often not captured during such a process.

Traditional interviews can also be time-consuming and restrict interviewees’ geographic locations as they may be unable to travel to desired places in time and can be easily biased by unconscious elements.

The solution: The rise of video recruitment

Traditional recruitment methods, relying solely on resumes and text-based interviews, are proving increasingly ineffective in this competitive landscape. Video Interviewing Software Market size was valued at $250.05 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $891.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Video recruitment platforms offer a modern and dynamic solution. Here's how:

Enhanced candidate screening: Video introductions are an opportunity for candidates to exhibit their communication skills, show their personalities, and demonstrate their love for the job. This adds more depth than a resume and helps recruiters spot rising talent early.

Nationwide reach: Geographical limitations cease to exist with videos. Any company, irrespective of its location, can access India’s huge talent pool. Such a provision is essential, especially when considering the impact of remote working settings on today’s labor market.

Streamlined process: One-way video interviews allow candidates to record responses on their own time, saving time for recruiters as it quickly screens through the applications.

Reduced bias: Pre-recorded one-way videos can mitigate unconscious bias due to looks or mannerisms. This will enable hiring managers to focus on skills and experience levels during shortlisting, eventually leading to fairer recruitment decisions.

Engaged Candidates: Unlike traditional phone screenings, video interviews seem more lively and interactive. This also results in a positive candidate experience that enhances employer branding while attracting top talent.

India is in a war for talent. Therefore, companies that adopt new approaches like video recruitment platforms will have the upper hand over other incumbents. Solutions where employers can easily screen, engage, and hire top talents will stay in demand. Organisations seeking to overcome the shortage of skilled manpower and unlock their potential can look to rely on AI-based solutions within the Indian market.