Chennai-based education firm Veranda Learning has agreed to acquire Kerala-based Logic Management Training Institutes Pvt. Ltd.

This acquisition, facilitated by its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, will allow Veranda to extend its reach and offer students a broader selection of educational programmes.

The terms of the current transaction, including the deal size, were not disclosed.

Logic, as a crucial component of Veranda’s commerce education initiative, will collaborate with JK Shah Classes.

Founded in 2005, Logic Management Training Institute, known for its diverse range of commerce professional courses, operates in eight branches throughout Kerala

“Logic seamlessly integrates into what we proudly call the Veranda ecosystem. I am confident that this will help us in our mission of touching the lives of over one million students in FY25,” Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of Veranda Learning, said.

This development comes a month after Veranda Learning raised Rs 425 crore in debt funding through non-convertible debentures from BPEA Investment Managers Private Limited.

The move aims to fuel the company’s growth by financing acquisitions, refinancing existing loans, and bolstering working capital requirements. The acquisitions, aimed at filling the gaps in the Veranda ecosystem, are expected to be completed by the first half of the financial year 2024-25, it noted.

Veranda’s entire growth strategy almost completely relies on acquisitions—it has spent over Rs 1,000 crore to buy over a dozen companies so far.

Founded in 2018 by the Kalpathi AGS Group, Veranda Learning Solutions is a publicly listed education company that offers a bouquet of training programmes for competitive exam preparation, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.